Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The way Joe Maddon sees it, there’s one reason the Rays almost certainly will finish with a losing record for the first time since 2007. They didn’t score enough runs.

But at least they aren’t alone.

Offense is down almost everywhere. In Boston, the Red Sox have scored the fewest runs in the American League. In New York, the once-mighty Yankees are among the league’s lowest-scoring offenses.

“It’s becoming an industry-wide situation,” Maddon, the Rays’ longtime manager, told MLB.com. “Offenses -- it’s gone backwards. The next big frontier is to figure that out. How do you generate offense in 2015 like you did several years ago?”

For years, the Rays have won by pioneering new ways of preventing runs, especially employing an overshifted defense to take away hits.

Now, Maddon believes the most successful teams will be the ones that find ways to score an extra run or two at a time when scouting reports are more detailed than ever and bullpens feature more pitchers who throw in the mid- and upper-90s.

”What do you do to where the hitter gains an advantage?“ Maddon said. ”The hitter’s at a total disadvantage right now. And there’s no advantages on the horizon. I don’t see it. That’s why it’s going to take a lot of creative thinking.

“The biggest offseason exercise for me is to come up with ideas for how you garner that one extra run, that two extra runs that we were unable to come up with this year.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-81

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 11-12, 3.98 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Anthony Ranaudo, 3-3, 5.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Odorizzi is coming off a strong start in his last one Wednesday against New York at Yankee Stadium, when he allowed just one run over six innings. He’s 1-1 with a 2.86 ERA in four career starts against the Red Sox, with three of them coming this season.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist needs one stolen base for his sixth straight season with double digits in homers and stolen bases. He remains a constant in a rough season for the Rays, who entered the series against Boston with the second-fewest runs scored in the AL behind the Red Sox.

--3B Evan Longoria went 1-for-3 and was hit by a pitch on Tuesday. Last week he collected his 90th RBI for the fourth time in his seven major league seasons. Despite the team’s offensive woes, Longoria can reach 100 RBIs for the third time in his career and first since 2010.

--RHP Alex Cobb has now gone 81 1/3 consecutive innings without giving up a home run, setting a Rays club record for the longest stretch without allowing a homer. Jake McGee held the old mark with 76 innings.

--SS Yunel Escobar left the field favoring his left knee after being thrown out at the plate in the third inning. He came into the plate, looked like he was ready to slide and stumbled before he was tagged out. He was replaced in the bottom of the inning by INF/OF Ben Zobrist, who moved in from center field. Brandon Guyer went into center. The club said Escobar suffered a sprained knee. Manager Joe Maddon said after the game that he “probably won’t play again this season.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tonight, I knew early on it was going to be one of those nights where I didn’t have my best stuff. The one thing I’ve started to learn as I’ve gotten more experience is I can go out and battle when I don’t have my best stuff.” -- RHP Alex Cobb, who held Boston to one run on five hits Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Yunel Escobar (sprained left knee) left the Sept. 23 game in the third inning and likely won’t play again this season.

--CF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) has not played since Aug. 28. He is expected to miss the rest of the season.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 20. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season but on Sept. 8 made 25 throws from 45 feet at Tropicana Field.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Alex Colome

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

RHP Nathan Karns

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF Logan Forsythe

INF Nick Franklin

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

OF David DeJesus

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer