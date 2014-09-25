Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Jake Odorizzi had a chance to finish his rookie season with a .500 record and to set the Tampa Bay Rays record for strikeouts by a first-year pitchers when he took the mound at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.

Neither thing worked out.

Odorizzi lasted three-plus innings in the Rays’ 11-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox. He finished the season 11-13, and his three strikeouts, all in the first inning, left him one shy of matching Matt Moore’s 2012 record.

“I felt like I was pretty rusty,” he said. “I hadn’t pitched in a while, like seven, eight days. I just didn’t feel comfortable and didn’t have bite on my pitches. They did a good job of laying off pitches.”

He wasn’t the only Tampa Bay pitcher to struggle, and the Rays endured loss No. 82, thus ensuring a losing final record. The Rays threw 206 pitches in the game, 181 in the first six innings.

The only real success came at the end, when Cesar Ramos pitched a perfect seventh inning and Jeff Beliveau struck out the side in the eighth.

Until that point, Boston piled up 10 hits and nine walks.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-82

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 1-4, 3.96 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Allen Webster, 4-3, 5.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Odorizzi struck out three batters in a two-hit first inning Wednesday night, but he didn’t add another K. When he left after three-plus innings, he was one strikeout short of tying Matt Moore club rookie strikeout record of 175, set in 2012. Odorizzi left with the bases loaded, and Brandon Gomes relieved and allowed all three runs to score. Odorizzi finishes his season 11-13 with a 4.18 ERA. He came in with a 3.98 ERA.

--DH Ben Zobrist had two hits and an RBI, giving him five hits in the first two games of the three-game series. He raised his batting average to .274.

--CF Kevin Kiermaier hit his seventh triple of the season Wednesday. That is the fourth most ever by a Rays rookie. Akinori Iwamura set the record with 10 in 2007.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson has something going for him when the faces the Red Sox in the series finale Thursday night: the game is in Boston and not St. Petersburg. Hellickson is winless in his past 12 starts at Tropicana Field, where the team has lost his last eight starts. He has won only once this season, back on Aug. 6. Against Boston, he is 4-2 with a 3.96 ERA lifetime and 3-0 with a 4.23 ERA in seven career appearances (six starts) lifetime at Fenway Park.

--C Ryan Hanigan, a Boston-area native, was scratched from the posted lineup Wednesday night due to a sore right big toe. The player who replaced him, Curt Casali, exited due to a concussion.

--C Curt Casali, starting for Ryan Hanigan (toe), left the game with a concussion in the fourth inning. He took a foul ball directly off his facemask.

--SS Yunel Escobar, who sprained his left knee on an awkward slide into home plate Tuesday night and won’t play again this season, was sent back to Tampa to have an MRI. The injury is not seen as being serious.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is one of those blips on the pitching radar that we didn’t see coming. Jake (Odorizzi) had a hard time; the relievers had a hard time, too. It was beyond them beating us up with hits. We just walked too many.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, after the Rays’ 11-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Ryan Hanigan (sore right big toe) did not play Sept. 24.

--C Curt Casali (concussion) left the Sept. 24 game.

--SS Yunel Escobar (sprained left knee) left the Sept. 23 game, and he will miss the rest of the season. On Sept. 24, he was sent to Tampa to get an MRI.

--CF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) has not played since Aug. 28. He is expected to miss the rest of the season.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 20. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season, but he made 25 throws from 45 feet on Sept. 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Alex Colome

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

RHP Nathan Karns

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF Logan Forsythe

INF Nick Franklin

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

OF David DeJesus

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer