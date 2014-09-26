Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH
BOSTON -- Manager Joe Maddon saw his pitching seriously roughed up in the last two games of the series with the Red Sox.
After his pitchers threw 206 pitches in an 11-3 loss on Wednesday night, Maddon’s guys gave up 11 runs on 16 hits in Thursday night’s 11-1 blowout loss.
To make it worse, the bottom of the Boston lineup did much of the damage on Thursday.
“Give them credit. They totally beat us up tonight,” Maddon said after Thursday night’s game.
“It just got away quickly. There’s a lot of fight in our guys. When you keep getting down that severely, it makes it more difficult. We had a couple opportunities, a couple of splashes, but that was it. They on the other hand hit the ball really well up and down.”
The two losses in Boston dropped the Rays to 76-83 heading into the final series of the season, at Cleveland over the weekend.
MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost two
NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 10-8, 3.42 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 17-9, 2.53 ERA)
--RHP Jeremy Hellickson finishes his season with just one win, and that was way back on Aug. 6. Thursday night, in his finale, he lasted just 2 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs on eight hits. He was 0-3 in September, yielding 31 hits and 18 earned runs in 21 1/3 innings in September.
--SS Ben Zobrist drove in the only Tampa Bay run in Thursday’s blowout loss. He is hitting .348 with three doubles, a homer, seven RBIs and five runs scored in his last 11 games. In Boston, he went 6-for-13 in the three-game series.
--LHP Cesar Ramos was a lonely bright spot for the Rays in the two blowout losses to the Red Sox. He worked three perfect innings in relief in the two games.
--RHP Chris Archer hopes to cap off his strong finish when he opens the Rays’ last series of the season at Cleveland on Friday night. After a bad stretch, he is 2-0 with a 1.83 ERA over his last three starts. In his last outing, he allowed two hits in his 10th win of the season.
--C Ryan Hanigan, who missed Wednesday night’s game with a sore big toe, was back in the lineup.
--SS Yunel Escobar suffered a bruise and no structural damage to his left knee on an awkward slide home on Tuesday night. He had an MRI in Tampa and will not play this weekend.
--C Curt Casali, who suffered a concussion when he took a foul tip off his mask on Wednesday night, said he had “still kind of a groggy feeling.”
QUOTE TO NOTE: “Give them credit. They totally beat us up tonight.” -- Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon, of the Red Sox after Thursday’s 11-1 loss.
MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT
--C Ryan Hanigan (sore right big toe) did not play Sept. 24. He returned to the lineup Sept. 25.
--C Curt Casali (concussion) left the Sept. 24 game. On Sept. 25, he said he had “still kind of a groggy feeling.”
--SS Yunel Escobar (sprained left knee) left the Sept. 23 game, and he will miss the rest of the season. On Sept. 24, he was sent to Tampa to get an MRI and will not play this weekend.
--CF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) has not played since Aug. 28. He is expected to miss the rest of the season.
--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 20. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.
--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season, but he made 25 throws from 45 feet on Sept. 8.
RHP Chris Archer
RHP Jake Odorizzi
RHP Alex Cobb
RHP Jeremy Hellickson
LHP Drew Smyly
RHP Alex Colome
LHP Jake McGee (closer)
RHP Joel Peralta
RHP Kirby Yates
RHP Grant Balfour
RHP Brad Boxberger
LHP Cesar Ramos
LHP Jeff Beliveau
RHP Steve Geltz
RHP Brandon Gomes
LHP C.J. Riefenhauser
RHP Nathan Karns
Jose Molina
Ryan Hanigan
Curt Casali
1B James Loney
2B Ben Zobrist
SS Yunel Escobar
3B Evan Longoria
INF Logan Forsythe
INF Nick Franklin
INF/OF Sean Rodriguez
LF Matt Joyce
CF Desmond Jennings
RF Wil Myers
OF David DeJesus
OF Kevin Kiermaier
OF Brandon Guyer