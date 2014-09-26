Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Manager Joe Maddon saw his pitching seriously roughed up in the last two games of the series with the Red Sox.

After his pitchers threw 206 pitches in an 11-3 loss on Wednesday night, Maddon’s guys gave up 11 runs on 16 hits in Thursday night’s 11-1 blowout loss.

To make it worse, the bottom of the Boston lineup did much of the damage on Thursday.

“Give them credit. They totally beat us up tonight,” Maddon said after Thursday night’s game.

“It just got away quickly. There’s a lot of fight in our guys. When you keep getting down that severely, it makes it more difficult. We had a couple opportunities, a couple of splashes, but that was it. They on the other hand hit the ball really well up and down.”

The two losses in Boston dropped the Rays to 76-83 heading into the final series of the season, at Cleveland over the weekend.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-83

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 10-8, 3.42 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 17-9, 2.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson finishes his season with just one win, and that was way back on Aug. 6. Thursday night, in his finale, he lasted just 2 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs on eight hits. He was 0-3 in September, yielding 31 hits and 18 earned runs in 21 1/3 innings in September.

--SS Ben Zobrist drove in the only Tampa Bay run in Thursday’s blowout loss. He is hitting .348 with three doubles, a homer, seven RBIs and five runs scored in his last 11 games. In Boston, he went 6-for-13 in the three-game series.

--LHP Cesar Ramos was a lonely bright spot for the Rays in the two blowout losses to the Red Sox. He worked three perfect innings in relief in the two games.

--RHP Chris Archer hopes to cap off his strong finish when he opens the Rays’ last series of the season at Cleveland on Friday night. After a bad stretch, he is 2-0 with a 1.83 ERA over his last three starts. In his last outing, he allowed two hits in his 10th win of the season.

--C Ryan Hanigan, who missed Wednesday night’s game with a sore big toe, was back in the lineup.

--SS Yunel Escobar suffered a bruise and no structural damage to his left knee on an awkward slide home on Tuesday night. He had an MRI in Tampa and will not play this weekend.

--C Curt Casali, who suffered a concussion when he took a foul tip off his mask on Wednesday night, said he had “still kind of a groggy feeling.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Give them credit. They totally beat us up tonight.” -- Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon, of the Red Sox after Thursday’s 11-1 loss.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Ryan Hanigan (sore right big toe) did not play Sept. 24. He returned to the lineup Sept. 25.

--C Curt Casali (concussion) left the Sept. 24 game. On Sept. 25, he said he had “still kind of a groggy feeling.”

--SS Yunel Escobar (sprained left knee) left the Sept. 23 game, and he will miss the rest of the season. On Sept. 24, he was sent to Tampa to get an MRI and will not play this weekend.

--CF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) has not played since Aug. 28. He is expected to miss the rest of the season.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 20. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season, but he made 25 throws from 45 feet on Sept. 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Alex Colome

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

RHP Nathan Karns

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF Logan Forsythe

INF Nick Franklin

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

OF David DeJesus

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer