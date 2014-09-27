Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Tampa Bay Rays lost in one of the most frustrating ways possible, dropping a 1-0 decision to the Indians, despite holding Cleveland to three hits on Friday.

“Just unfortunate, man,” said Rays manager Joe Maddon. “That just happened way too many times this year. That 1-0 game, we like it when it’s in our favor, we hate it when it goes against us and it’s happened often.”

If there was a silver lining for the Rays it was the pitching of right-hander Chris Archer. In 7 2/3 innings, Archer held the Indians to one run on three hits. He struck out six and walked two but still saw his record slip to 10-9.

“That might have been Archie’s best start for me as a pro, or major leaguer,” said Maddon. “He was really that good. Had everything going, even the changeup. Everything kept getting better, which I kind of like when that happens.”

Archer gave up a home run to shortstop Jose Ramirez in the first inning, then held Cleveland scoreless in his remaining innings. It’s the 16th time in his 31 starts this season that Archer held an opponent to one earned run. The only other Rays pitcher to hold the opposition to one run or fewer 16 times in a season was James Shields in 2011.

“I’ve had some really good games this year, I’ve actually pitched deeper into some games this year. But it stinks because the first objective for a starting pitcher is to get a team win,” Archer said. “It was a nice challenge. I definitely wish we could have won. I‘m happy I finished on a strong note, but I‘m never going to walk away completely satisfied with an ‘L’.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-84

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rays (RHP Alex Colome, 1-0, 3.63 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 8-6, 2.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Kevin Kiermaier had one of the five hits the Rays got off RHP Corey Kluber in a 1-0 loss Friday to the Indians’ 18-game winner. “He just had us off-balance,” said Kiermaier of Kluber. “He was hitting his spots. His slider was really effective, too. You have four pitches to worry about with him.”

--3B Evan Longoria has appeared in all 160 of the Rays’ games this season. Longoria is one of four players in the majors to have played in every game this season. The others are 1B Freddie Freeman of the Braves, SS Alcides Escobar of the Royals and OF Hunter Pence of the Giants.

--1B James Loney had two of the Rays’ five hits in their 1-0 loss at Cleveland Friday. In his last 16 games Loney is hitting .365 (23-for-63). Friday was his team-leading 48th multi-hit game of the season.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Yunel Escobar (bruised left knee) is not expected to play in the last two games of the season.

--C Ryan Hanigan (sore right big toe) did not play Sept. 24. He returned to the lineup Sept. 25.

--C Curt Casali (concussion) left the Sept. 24 game, and he did not play Sept. 25. On Sept. 25, he was still feeling groggy.

--SS Yunel Escobar (sprained left knee) left the Sept. 23 game, and he will miss the rest of the season.

--CF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) has not played since Aug. 28. He is expected to miss the rest of the season.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 20. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season, but he made 25 throws from 45 feet on Sept. 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Alex Colome

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

RHP Nathan Karns

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF Logan Forsythe

INF Nick Franklin

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

OF David DeJesus

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer