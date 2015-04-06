Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

For the first time since 2008, the Tampa Bay Rays enter the season without great expectations.

The Rays went from being a punch line on late-night television talk shows to American League champions seven years ago. They have been formidable ever seen, reaching the postseason again in 2010, 2011 and 2013 under president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and manager Joe Maddon.

However, Friedman left for the Los Angeles Dodgers at the end of last season and Maddon also took off for the Chicago Cubs. Now Matt Silverman is running the baseball operation after being the president of the Rays’ business side, and former Cleveland Indians bullpen coach Kevin Cash is the manager.

And no one is expecting the Rays to win, even in the watered-down American League East. However, the players believe they can contend this season.

”We’re not going to get bullied,“ right-hander Alex Cobb said. ”A lot of people are picking us at the bottom, and we’re going to embrace that and have each other’s backs.

“Any time anybody calls you out in your profession and makes you feel like you’re not as good as you know you are, there’s always something to prove. I don’t feel like we need to have extra motivation. It’s just going to be that much sweeter when we go out there and perform well.”

Silverman overhauled the roster over the winter as he traded the double-play combination of shortstop Yunel Escobar and second baseman Ben Zobrist as well as outfielder Matt Joyce and Wil Myers, right-hander Jeremy Hellickson and set-up reliever Joel Peralta.

The Rays feel a talented young rotation can keep them competitive, though Cobb and left-handers Drew Smyly and Matt Moore will begin the season on the disabled list. Cobb and Smyly might miss just one or two starts, and the Rays hope to have Moore back in June.

Right-hander Chris Archer will start the April 6 opener against the Baltimore Orioles and righty Jake Odorizzi moves up to No. 2 on the rotation. Rookies Nate Karns and Matt Andriese will be asked to fill in along with fellow right-hander Erasmo Ramirez, who was acquired from the Seattle Mariners in a trade Tuesday, until the three injured starters get healthy.

Four of the players in the Rays’ Opening Day lineup were acquired during the offseason: catcher Rene Rivera, shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera, right fielder Steven Souza and designated hitter John Jaso. A fifth newcomer, second baseman Nick Franklin, will open the season on the disabled list.

“The end result is a club that we have optimism about, a club that we’re excited about, that we think can compete for a playoff spot,” Silverman said.

Souza will team with left fielder Desmond Jennings and center Kevin Kiermaier to form what should be one of the best defensive outfields in the major leagues. Rivera is an excellent receiver while first baseman James Loney and third baseman Evan Longoria are Gold Glove-caliber corner infielders.

The Rays have their thinnest roster in years, though, so any injuries to key players could be hard to overcome.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

ROOKIE WATCH: RF Steven Souza has just 23 at-bats in the major leagues but already has a highlight for the ages. His spectacular catch with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning preserved a no-hitter for Washington Nationals RHP Jordan Zimmermann last year on the final day of the season against the Miami Marlins. The Rays acquired Souza in an offseason trade and believe the 25-year-old’s career is ready to take off after he hit .350 with 18 home runs and 26 stolen bases in just 96 games with Triple-A Syracuse last season.

ON THE RISE: RHP Jake Odorizzi had a solid rookie year last season, going 11-13 with a 4.13 ERA in 31 starts. Particularly impressive was Odorizzi’s 174 strikeouts in 168 innings, with just 59 walks. He also allowed 156 hits, which were less than one per inning. A split-finger pitch learned from RHP Alex Cobb during spring training last year gave Odorizzi something off speed to disrupt the hitters’ timing and became a strikeout pitch as the season went on. There is seemingly room for improvement, too, as Odorizzi is just 25.

BACKSLIDING: LF Desmond Jennings has never lived up to the hype he generated while coming up through the Rays’ farm system and is being moved to left field this season so OF Kevin Kiermaier can play center field. Jennings hit just .244 with a .319 on-base percentage in 123 games last season, most of them as the leadoff hitter, while adding 10 home runs and 15 stolen bases. Now 28, he is past the point of being a young player, and it is looking like he will have nothing more than an ordinary career.

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez, who was acquired from Seattle on Tuesday in a trade, will begin the season in the rotation, with RHP Alex Cobb, LHP Drew Smyly and LHP Matt Moore headed to the disabled list. There is no guarantee for Ramirez’s role once the injured starters get healthy, but president Matt Silverman said he will pitch “meaningful innings.”

--LHP Drew Smyly threw live batting practice Wednesday, the first time he had faced hitters this spring. Smyly has been slowed by shoulder tendinitis but is progressing so well that the Rays are confident he will need to miss just one or two starts.

--RHP Alex Colome will face hitters in a live batting practice session Friday for the first time since contracting pneumonia. The Rays figure Colome won’t ready to be activated from the disabled list until late April.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s good. We like that.” -- 3B Evan Longoria on media members having low expectations of the Rays this season.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

ROTATION:

1. RHP Chris Archer

2. RHP Jake Odorizzi

3. RHP Nate Karns

4. RHP Matt Andriese

5. RHP Erasmo Ramirez

Archer shows signs of being a front-of-the-rotation starter and will pitch on Opening Day because RHP Alex Cobb is injured. Odorizzi had a solid rookie season in 2014 and the Rays feel he is ready to break out this year.

Karns and Andriese are rookies and Ramirez was acquired on Tuesday from the Seattle Mariners. They will be counted on to keep the Rays in ballgames until Cobb, LHP Drew Smyly and LHP Matt Moore all come off the disabled list.

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jeff Beliveau

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Steve Geltz

Rookie manager Kevin Cash will not have a set closer, instead using Boxberger, Balfour and Jepsen as interchangeable pitchers in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings. Beliveau is the lone left-hander and the Rays think Frieri, who will work in the middle innings, is back on track after a miserable 2014 season split between the Los Angeles Angels and Pittsburgh Pirates. Yates and Geltz can both pitch multiple innings.

LINEUP:

1. LF Desmond Jennings

2. DH John Jaso

3. SS Asdrubal Cabrera

4. 3B Evan Longoria

5. 1B James Loney

6. RF Steve Souza

7. CF Kevin Kiermaier

8. C Rene Rivera

9. 2B Logan Forsythe

Jennings, who was moved to left field from center field early in spring training, is likely getting his last chance to show he can be a long-term fixture with the Rays. Jaso’s days as a catcher may be over because of concussion problems, but he is the ideal No. 2 with his plate discipline. Perhaps a change of scenery will spark Cabrera, whose star had dimmed with the Cleveland Indians in recent seasons.

Longoria is the last starter remaining from the 2008 World Series team and is the face of the franchise. Loney doesn’t have the power of most first basemen but hits for average and is outstanding defensively. The Rays believe Souza, a rookie acquired from the Washington Nationals in an offseason trade, has star potential.

Kiermaier is an outstanding defender and is improving at the plate. Rivera gets a chance to be a regular in the latter stages of his career and will be counted on to help develop a young pitching staff. Forsythe will man second base while Nick Franklin is on the disabled list then return to his super utility role.

RESERVES:

C Curt Casali

INF Tim Beckham

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer

DeJesus, entering his 13th season, is the only experienced player on the bench. Guyer has played in just 115 games over three seasons while Casali and Beckham are rookies.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Nick Franklin (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is likely out through the end of April.

--RHP Alex Cobb (right forearm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to miss just one or two starts.

--RHP Alex Colome (pneumonia) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to be activated in mid-April.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list on April 5 and is tentatively set to return in June.

--LHP Drew Smyly (left shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to miss just one or two starts.

--LHP Jake McGee (arthroscopic left elbow surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He could be activated by early May.