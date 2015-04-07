Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

New pieces to the Tampa Bay Rays’ batting order will take some adjustment, but right fielder Steven Souza and shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera each had hits in their debuts Monday, part of an eight-hit attack in a 6-2 loss to the Orioles.

Souza, acquired from the Nationals in a three-team trade, had the Rays’ first hit in the bottom of the fourth, but was caught in a rundown trying to advance. Cabrera, signed as the team’s new shortstop in the offseason, was at the center of the team’s best rally, hitting an RBI double with two on, only to see the opportunity end when Evan Longoria popped out as the tying run in the eighth.

Catcher Rene Rivera, acquired from the Padres, went 0-for-4 in his Rays debut, and an out seemingly made at the plate was overturned on review, giving the Orioles a 5-1 lead at the time.

Designated hitter John Jaso, another new addition returning to the Rays, had only one at-bat before leaving the game with a wrist injury that only said to be day-to-day.

Under new manager Kevin Cash the Rays are still expected to be a team that wins with pitching and defense -- those injured arms may need a month to get the staff in place as expected. But a new lineup took its first step toward coming together in Monday’s season opener.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 0-1

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 16-6, 3.54 ERA in 2014) at Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 1-1, 4.50 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Evan Longoria gave Rays fans a spark in the seventh inning with a solo home run crushed to left field -- he becomes the first Rays player to hit a home run in three season openers. So much of the Rays’ improvement must come from regulars returning to form, and Longoria needs more of that, and less of the weak pop fly on a first pitch with two on, trailing 5-2 in the eighth.

--CF Kevin Kiermaier batted ninth in Monday’s opener, but showed promise both at the plate -- he got to second for a double to start an eighth-inning rally -- and in the field, where he showed off his range in tracking down several balls. Validating the success of his rookie year will get Kiermaier a better position in the batting order.

--RHP Chris Archer got off to a rocky start -- he threw the ball high over first base for an error on the opening play, leading to an unearned run. But he treated his opening-day start like any other and said he regretted only one pitch, even in giving up two home runs and lasting only 5.2 innings in an 85-pitch outing.

--DH David DeJesus, who has been the speculation of much trade talk as an expensive sub for the Rays, stepped in after John Jaso’s wrist injury and had two hits in his three at-bats. The veteran outfielder had a single in the Rays’ eighth-inning rally and would likely step in if Jaso can’t return immediately.

--DH John Jaso jammed his left wrist sliding into second base in the first inning and did not return to the game. X-rays were negative, and he said after the game that he’ll wake up Tuesday and see how it feels. He was dealing with a lot of soreness after the game but didn’t think it would sideline him long, so the Rays are listing him as “day to day.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think we all are (relieved). It’s amazing, once you get into the third or fourth inning, it turns into a regular game. The hoopla and everything before was great, and I think everybody enjoyed it, but now we’ve got 161 more ballgames and they’ll all be very similar.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash on his debut, a 6-2 loss to Baltimore on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH John Jaso (left wrist) left in the first inning April 6 and did not return to the game. X-rays were negative. He is listed as day to day.

--2B Nick Franklin (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is likely out through the end of April.

--RHP Alex Cobb (right forearm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to miss just one or two starts.

--LHP Drew Smyly (left shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to miss just one or two starts.

--RHP Alex Colome (pneumonia) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to be activated in mid-April.

--LHP Jake McGee (arthroscopic left elbow surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He could be activated by early May.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list on April 5. He might be able to return in June.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Matt Andriese

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jeff Beliveau

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Steve Geltz

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Desmond Jennings

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steve Souza

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer