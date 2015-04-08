Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

It was a classic case of rookie jitters for Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Nathan Karns. The first two innings could not have gone much worst for the 27-year-old making just his sixth career start on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles.

The first four batters Karns faced in the game reached base and scored. In the second inning he gave up a two-run blast to Orioles first baseman Steve Pearce to fall behind 6-0.

Then the light came on and Karns retired the next eight batters. He went 5 2/3 innings and showed the guile he will need to navigate through this season.

“He really bowed up and probably saved us,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “It could’ve gotten a little hairy there the way it was going. It was an outstanding effort on his part.”

Karns wouldn’t go as far as calling his start outstanding, but he is hopeful that his efforts in the final 3 2/3 innings can carry over to his next start.

“I was trying to stay within myself at the beginning of the game and eventually kind of caught on,” Karns said. “That’s the second half that I would prefer the first half to be like.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 0-2

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez 10-9, 3.23 ERA in 2014) vs. Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi 11-13, 4.13 in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Kevin Kiermaier went 2-for-4 with a triple and home run -- the first time he tripled and homered in the same game. He and DH David DeJesus are the only Rays with multi-hit performances in the first two games of the season. Kiermaier’s triple in the bottom of the third led to the Rays first run of the game.

--1B Logan Forsythe made his first career start at first base and went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning. Forsythe was originally scheduled to get the day off but was inserted into the lineup when 1B James Loney suffered a minor injury earlier Tuesday.

--1B James Loney had to be scratched from the starting lineup for Tuesday evening’s game against the Orioles after injuring a muscle in his right side during pregame batting practice. He is listed as day-to-day. He could be in the lineup Wednesday. “He’s a little sore, we’ll look at it again Wednesday,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

--RHP Nathan Karns allowed six runs in the first two innings but recovered to retire 10 of the final 13 batters he faced. “They got three hits before he recorded an out,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Not the most ideal situation obviously but what he did to pick up the rest of the game was outstanding.”

--3B Evan Longoria reached base three times (1-for-2, two walks) and scored a run. The walk he took in the bottom of the fifth inning loaded the bases for the Rays but LF Desmond Jennings popped out to end the threat.

--LHP Drew Smyly will make his first rehab start at Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday. Smyly is scheduled to pitch two innings and should miss one or two starts at most before rejoining the rotation.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We put (together) some good at-bats and put pressure on them. We had opportunities and we left some guys on base, but we can’t complain about coming back from 6-0 and scoring five.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash after a loss to Baltimore on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B James Loney (side) is day-to-day after being scratched from the starting lineup April 7 after injuring a muscle in his right side during pregame batting practice.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) left in the first inning April 6 and did not play April 7. X-rays were negative. He is listed as day to day.

--2B Nick Franklin (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is likely out through the end of April.

--RHP Alex Cobb (right forearm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to miss just one or two starts.

--LHP Drew Smyly (left shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will make his first rehab start at Triple-A Charlotte on April 10. He is expected to miss just one or two starts.

--RHP Alex Colome (pneumonia) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to be activated in mid-April.

--LHP Jake McGee (arthroscopic left elbow surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He could be activated by early May.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list on April 5. He might be able to return in June.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Matt Andriese

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jeff Beliveau

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Steve Geltz

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

DH John Jaso

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Desmond Jennings

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steve Souza

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer