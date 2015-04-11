Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- With an MLB-leading nine players on the disabled list and a pitching staff rendered unrecognizable by the injuries, the Tampa Bay Rays 10-9 loss to the Miami Marlins on Friday came as no surprise.

Before the season started, some scouts were predicting the Rays’ rotation of Matt Moore, Chris Archer, Alex Cobb, Drew Smyly and Jake Odorizzi would be the best in the AL East.

True, an ace was lacking -- that role once belonged to the since-traded David Price -- but all five starters were under the age of 28, and Rays management projected substantial growth.

Unfortunately for the Rays, Smyly is out with shoulder tendinitis, Cobb went down with a forearm injury, and Moore left the rotation with an elbow issue.

In addition, Alex Colome, who would have been next in line for a rotation spot, went down with pneumonia.

That left just Archer and Odorizzi as available front-line starters.

Archer, who recently signed an eight-year contract extension, is the best candidate to become the Rays’ new ace. He throws between 93-97 mph -- the best stuff of any Rays starter -- and went 10-9 with a 3.33 ERA.

Odorizzi, 24, went 11-13 last season with a 4.13 ERA. He has the Rays’ only win so far this season.

The good news is that Smyly pitched two perfect innings on Thursday in his first rehab outing with the Class A Charlotte Stone Crabs. And Colome will start for the Stone Crabs on Saturday as part of his rehab.

Once all six of those pitchers get healthy -- assuming that happens -- the Rays could have a good staff.

But until or unless that happens, expect many more games like what happened to the Rays’ pitchers on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-3

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 0-1, 4.76 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Jarred Cosart, 13-11, 3.69 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Archer makes his second start of the season when he faces the Marlins on Saturday. Archer made the first Opening Day start of his brief MLB career on Monday, losing to the Orioles. Now he goes up against Miami, a franchise he faced just once previously, losing 1-0 on a bases-loaded walk he gave up to Marlins left fielder Christian Yelich. Archer pitched well that game, allowing five hits and two walks and striking out eight in seven innings.

--RHP Steve Geltz, 27, made the first start of his big-league career, filling in for the injury-plagued Rays rotation. Geltz lasted just two innings by design as the Rays were committed to pitching by committee in this game, almost like a spring training game. Geltz, a rookie, allowed two hits, one walk and one run. But just making it to the majors has been a minor miracle for Geltz, who went to the University of Buffalo and signed with the Los Angeles Angels as an undrafted free agent in 2008.

--OF Mikie Mahtook, 25, who was promoted from Triple-A Durham earlier Friday, made his major league debut in the third and nearly got a hit. However, his line drive up the middle was caught by Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon. Mahtook, a former LSU star, was the Rays’ first-round pick in 2011.

--OF/DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) was put on the disabled list on Friday, four days after he got hurt sliding into second base. This is Jaso’s second tour of duty with the Rays, the franchise that drafted him in the 12th round in 2003. Jaso, 31, was traded to the Mariners in 2011, traded to the A’s in 2013 and traded back to the Rays in January.

--LHP Drew Smyly (shoulder tendinitis) pitched two perfect innings Thursday in his first rehab outing with the Class A Charlotte Stone Crabs. He originally went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.

--RHP Alex Colome (pneumonia) will start for the Class A Stone Crabs on Saturday as part of his rehab. He originally went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was an incredible effort. I couldn’t be more impressed with our guys to battle back. The at-bats they strung together ... it was impressive to watch.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, after an extra-inning loss to Miami on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) was placed in the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He was hurt April 6, although X-rays were negative.

--1B James Loney (mild right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He is expected to be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

--2B Nick Franklin (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is likely out through the end of April.

--RHP Alex Cobb (right forearm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.

--LHP Drew Smyly (left shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He made his first rehab start at Class A Charlotte on April 9. He is expected to miss just one or two starts.

--RHP Alex Colome (pneumonia) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will start a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on April 11.

--LHP Jake McGee (arthroscopic left elbow surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He could be activated by early May.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list on April 5. He might be able to return in June.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Matt Andriese

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jeff Beliveau

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Steve Geltz

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Allan Dykstra

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Desmond Jennings

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steve Souza

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Mikie Mahtook