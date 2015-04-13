Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Tampa Bay no longer has manager Joe Maddon, who led the Rays to four postseason berths and one World Series in a span of five years before bolting to the Chicago Cubs.

He was replaced by 37-year-old rookie Kevin Cash, the youngest manager/head coach in major American sports.

If that weren’t enough, Tampa Bay leads the majors so far this season with nine players on the disabled list, including seven who have gotten hurt since March 8.

This does not sound like a recipe for success, but maybe the Rays found something this weekend in Miami, taking two out of three from the Marlins.

We are about to find out because the Rays play their next 22 games against their own division. That’s the dreaded AL East, where the Red Sox and Blue Jays are off to good starts, the Orioles are dangerous, and the Yankees, though slumping early, have nearly limitless financial reserves to help turn things around.

The injuries have hit the Rays hardest at starting pitcher, where four pretty good ones have gone down. But Alex Colome and Drew Smyly are in the midst of their rehab outings in the minor leagues and should be back in the majors in a couple of weeks.

In the meantime, the Rays will rely on their new ace pitcher, Chris Archer; their star slugger, third baseman Evan Longoria; their aggressive leadoff man, right fielder Kevin Kiermaier; and a solid group of role players such as outfielder David DeJesus, who has six RBIs in his first 11 at-bats this season.

Then there’s this: The Rays were 41-40 on the road last year. It’s the fifth straight year they have been over .500 on the road, the longest active streak in the majors. Over those five years, they have a 218-190 road record, the best in the majors.

Put it all together and maybe -- just maybe -- the Rays can pull another surprise in the tough AL East.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-3

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 0-0, 1.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Odorizzi will start at Toronto on Monday. He is coming off an excellent outing in which he pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings in a win over Baltimore on Wednesday -- the Rays’ first win of the year. He allowed just two hits and struck out seven -- five of them on changeups. He got a swing-and-a-miss on all five of those pitches.

--RHP Nathan Karns (1-1, 4.97 ERA) got the win on Sunday at Miami, allowing two hits, two walks and two runs, one earned, in seven innings. He struck out six. Karns, 27, a native Texan who played his college baseball at Texas Tech, has been plagued by inconsistency in his brief MLB career (2-3 in seven starts spread out over three years). But he has been well-regarded throughout his minor league career, ranking fifth among Rays prospects entering this year and second among pitchers. He struck out 515 batters in 449 minor league innings and has a very reliable curve ball. He threw his curve 29 percent of the time in his three previous MLB starts. The only pitcher in the majors who used the curve more often during that span was the Pirates’ A.J. Burnett.

--LF David DeJesus had a big game against Miami on Sunday. Making just his second start of the year, DeJesus went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and one diving catch. He is hitting .545 with six RBIs in his 11 at-bats this season. DeJesus, 35, has made 11 Opening Day rosters. On Monday, his streak of 10 straight starts on Opening Day was snapped. No worries for DeJesus, though, he became the first AL player in 13 years to come off the bench and have a mulit-hit game on Opening Day. Then, on Friday, he hit just the second pinch-hit, three-run double in franchise history.

--RF Kevin Kiermaier went 2-for-4 on Sunday to raise his batting average to .381. The Rays’ leadoff man also has a .435 on-base percentage In six games this season, he has seven extra-base hits -- four doubles, including two on Sunday, one triple and two homers. Kiermaier, 24, made his first Opening Day roster this year, and the rookie has impressed manager Kevin Cash with his aggressive base-running. “I knew he was fast,” Cash said on Sunday. “But I didn’t know he played the game that way. When he grounds a ball through the infield, his only thought is second base.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was fun to watch our offense do work all game. (David) DeJesus made a huge play for me (with the diving catch) and then followed up with the home run. It was awesome in the dugout -- everyone was up. It was a fun game.” -- rays RHP Nathan Karns after a win over Miami on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) was placed in the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He was hurt April 6, although X-rays were negative.

--1B James Loney (mild right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He is expected to be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

--2B Nick Franklin (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is likely out through the end of April.

--RHP Alex Cobb (right forearm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.

--LHP Drew Smyly (left shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He made his first rehab start at Class A Charlotte on April 9. He is expected to miss just one or two starts.

--RHP Alex Colome (pneumonia) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on April 11.

--LHP Jake McGee (arthroscopic left elbow surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He could be activated by early May.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list on April 5. He might be able to return in June.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Matt Andriese

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jeff Beliveau

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Steve Geltz

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Allan Dykstra

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Desmond Jennings

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steve Souza

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Mikie Mahtook