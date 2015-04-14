Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO - Starting pitching was expected to be a key for the Tampa Bay Rays.

But injuries to starters such as right-hander Alex Cobb and left-hander Drew Smyly meant the rotation has been revised.

Nonetheless, the results have been there, particularly during the past three games when right-handers Chris Archer, Nathan Karns and Jake Odorizzi were dominant.

“They’re definitely fulfilling their end of the bargain,” manager Kevin Cash said.

Odorizzi improved his record to 2-0 with an 0.61 earned-run average on Monday when he held the Toronto Blue Jays to two hits and a run in a career-best eight innings in a 2-1 victory.

Odorizzi said there’s no added pressure on the starters who are available.

“I think we all quietly know we have to go out there and do our job,” he said. “It’s nice when other guys are doing the same. It’s kind of contagious. You know how it goes, but it’s great right now to get that roll going. The guys who are missing right now have taught us a lot along the way; it’s nice to be able spread what we learned to the new guys as well.”

“They’ve been really good,” Cash said. “I think that was kind of the formula we thought coming into spring training, starting pitching, now there’s some guys with different names on the backs of their uniforms.”

Right-hander Matt Andriese will get his chance on Tuesday when he goes up against the Blue Jays. It will be his first major-league start.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-3

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rays (RHP Matt Andriese, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Daniel Norris, 1-0, 4.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Andriese will make his first major-league start Tuesday when he faces the Blue Jays in the second game of a four-game series at Rogers Centre. The 25-year-old made his major-league debut last Friday when he pitched the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins, allowing only a walk to RF Giancarlo Stanton. He will be the 25th starter used by the Rays since 2008, fewest in the majors. He was acquired as part of a seven-player trade with the San Diego Padres in January 2014. He made 25 starts at Triple-A Durham in 2014, with 129 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings. He was 11-8 with a 3.77 earned-run average. He had a 2.21 ERA in spring training in seven Grapefruit League outings that included five starts. He struck out 15 batters in his final 15 2/3 innings. “I consider myself like a ground ball guy,” he said. “I like to envision myself as the kind of guy who goes out there and goes deep into games. Not going to overpower you with a lot of velocity and whatnot, kind of sinker/cutter, attack the strike zone, use all four pitches (also changeup and curveball), and throw them for strikes.”

--LHP Jake McGee (left elbow surgery) threw an inning (30 pitches) of live batting practice Monday in Port Charlotte, Fla., and is scheduled to throw in an extended spring game on Thursday. He then hopes to pitch at Triple-A Durham before returning to the Rays in late April. He had arthroscopic surgery on the elbow to remove a “loose body” in December. In 73 games last season, he was 5-2 with 19 saves and a 1.89 ERA. He struck out 90 in 70 1/3 innings.

--1B Allan Dykstra picked up a single in the two-run fourth inning of the Rays’ 2-1 victory at Toronto on Monday against RHP R.A. Dickey, only the second knuckleballer he has faced. But the conversation after the game turned to his swollen left eye. He said it happened before the game as he worked on his bunting. He fouled off a ball on an attempted bunt down the first-base line and it hit him in the eye. “I’ve kind of been working on bunting it harder, just in case to beat shifts sort of thing,” he said. “I guess I still have to work on it a little bit.” He said there was no danger of missing the game. “There was never a question, we were putting ice on it and cold spoons, even during the whole game,” Dykstra said.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi allowed only two hits over eight innings in a 2-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. He has allowed four hits in his first 14 2/3 innings this season and has won both of his starts. The eight innings marked a career high. His previous best was 7 1/3 innings last Sept. 4, also against Toronto. He is 2-0 in four career starts against the Blue Jays, and he has held them to five hits over 15 1/3 innings in his past two starts against them. He said he did not feel good to start the game, but picked things up in about the third inning. “I just didn’t feel good coming out,” Odorizzi said. “I was fighting myself and then I finally got into the groove of the game and started producing outs and started easing in.”

--OF Desmond Jennings singled to start a two-run rally in the fourth inning of Monday’s 2-1 win at Toronto and has recorded hits in 12 of his past 13 games going back to last season. He also walked on Monday and has reached base safely in 13 straight games.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera had a visit from the trainer after fielding a ground ball during the third inning of the 2-1 win at Toronto on Monday. Manager Kevin Cash said some of the rubber that was kicked up by the ball from the new artificial turf got in his eye. Cabrera was able to continue.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was just one of those days starting off and took a turn for the better.” - Rays pitcher Jake Odorizzi, who started slowly but was the winning pitcher in the Rays’ 2-1 victory over Toronto on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. X-rays were negative, and he might be able to return in late April.

--1B James Loney (mild right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He is expected to be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--2B Nick Franklin (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is likely out through the end of April.

--RHP Alex Cobb (right forearm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.

--LHP Drew Smyly (left shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He made his first rehab start at Class A Charlotte on April 9. He is expected to miss just one or two starts.

--RHP Alex Colome (pneumonia) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on April 11.

--LHP Jake McGee (arthroscopic left elbow surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw live batting practice on April 13 and was scheduled to pitch in an extended spring training game at Port Charlotte on April 16. He could be activated by early May.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list on April 5. He might be able to return in June.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Matt Andriese

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jeff Beliveau

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Steve Geltz

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Allan Dykstra

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Desmond Jennings

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steve Souza

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Mikie Mahtook