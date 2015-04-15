Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Right fielder Steven Souza Jr.’s first home run with the Tampa Bay Rays might be his most memorable.

He got every bit of a first-pitch fastball from Toronto Blue Jays rookie left-hander Daniel Norris in the first inning Tuesday, and he put it into the third deck in center field.

The ball traveled an estimated 463 feet.

When asked how it felt to hit a ball that hard, he answered with a question.

“Have you ever cut butter with a knife?” he asked. “That’s what it feels like. You just don’t feel anything. It’s one of those feelings. I can’t explain it, it’s awesome.”

Souza came to the Rays from the Washington Nationals during the offseason in the three-way trade that sent outfielder Wil Myers to the San Diego Padres.

Before going 3-for-5 in Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, Sourza struggled at the plate, going 3-for-19, though he did have five walks. Manager Kevin Cash was not concerned because he felt there were some well-hit balls among the outs.

“We were fine with where he was at,” Cash said. “I mean, guys are allowed to start off slow. We like his swings that he’s taken. He’s had multiple just-misses. I think we all thought it was coming soon. If this was the day, great.”

Souza said, ”I just try to take it one pitch at a time and square it up. I’ve just missed a couple, and that one I squared up, and it’s fun when it goes like that. ...

“I didn’t really stand and watch it too much, but it definitely was one of the farther ones I’ve hit.”

Just for something different, Souza put down a bunt single to start the eighth inning. He stole second and continued to third on the throwing error by catcher Russell Martin, then scored what proved to be the winning run on a sacrifice fly by left fielder Desmond Jennings. The bunt and the steal were decisions made by Souza.

“He’s an athletic guy, and I love his instincts,” Cash said. “He’s wanting to go.”

The Rays pride themselves on being a versatile team. It appears as though Souza fits right in.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-3

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 0-0, 31.50 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 1-0, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez will make his first start for the Rays on Wednesday. He pitched two innings of relief Friday during Tampa Bay’s bullpen night against the Marlins in Miami and allowed seven runs, six in one inning. Rays manager Kevin Cash said Ramirez smoothed out a few problems during a bullpen session this week, and he hopes that will lead to a better outing Wednesday.

--LHP Drew Smyly (left shoulder tendinitis) allowed one hit and no walks while striking out for in pitching three scoreless innings for Class A Charlotte on Tuesday. He threw 40 pitches in the game and pitched 12 more in the bullpen. “It felt good,” Smyly said. “Another step forward. I‘m just trying to build up my pitch count, work on my pitches. All in all, it was a good day.” He probably needs two more rehab outings before joining the Rays. “That’s up to those guys,” Smyly said. “I‘m just trying to get healthy. They’re setting the schedule to make sure there won’t be any setbacks, so it just kind of depends. For sure one more on Sunday, and then after that, maybe see how we feel. But it’s not my call. Everyone has the same goal; we’re just trying to get healthy.”

--C Rene Rivera played first base for the Rays on Tuesday in a 3-2 win at Toronto with an infield alignment that allowed manager Kevin Cash to use INF Asdrubal Cabrera at designated hitter “to get him off his feet.” Rivera, who went 0-for-4, did not play at first during spring training but has played there in winter ball.

--LHP Andrew Oliver signed a minor league contract with the Blue Jays on Tuesday. The 27-year-old pitched part of two seasons in the majors (2010-2011) with the Detroit Tigers and is 0-5. Last season, Oliver struck out 85 batters in 64 innings with Triple-A Indianapolis of the Pirates’ organization in his first season strictly as a reliever. The Phillies took Oliver in the Rule 5 draft last December. He made 10 appearances for the Phillies in the spring training, going 2-0 with a 3.55 ERA. At the end of spring, the Phillies gave him an outright assignment, and he opted for free agency. The Tigers drafted Oliver out of Oklahoma State in the second round in 2009.

--RHP Kirby Yates was optioned to Triple-A Durham after allowing three hits and no runs in two innings Tuesday in the Rays’ 3-2 win against the Toronto Blue Jays. He threw 43 pitches, which makes him unavailable to pitch for several days. The Rays will make a corresponding move Wednesday to replace Yates and bring up a fresh arm for the bullpen. RHP Jose Dominguez and LHP C.J. Riefenhauser are candidates. RHP Brandon Gomes is not on the 40-man roster, so that makes him less likely to be recalled.

--RHP Alex Colome (pneumonia) will make his second rehab appearance Thursday with Class A Charlotte. He threw three shutout innings Saturday against Fort Myers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve seen a lot of baseball games here. I’ve never seen something like that hit in that area to center field.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, a former Blue Jays catcher, on the homer that RF Steven Souza Jr. hit Tuesday in Tampa Bay’s 3-2 win at Toronto. The ball traveled an estimated 463 feet.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. X-rays were negative, and he might be able to return in late April.

--1B James Loney (mild right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He is expected to be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--2B Nick Franklin (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is likely out through the end of April.

--RHP Alex Cobb (right forearm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.

--LHP Drew Smyly (left shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on April 9 and April 14. He is expected to make two more rehab starts before rejoining the Rays.

--RHP Alex Colome (pneumonia) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on April 11, and he is due to start for Charlotte again April 16.

--LHP Jake McGee (arthroscopic left elbow surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw live batting practice on April 13 and was scheduled to pitch in an extended spring training game at Port Charlotte on April 16. He could be activated by early May.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list on April 5. He might be able to return in June.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Matt Andriese

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jeff Beliveau

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Allan Dykstra

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Desmond Jennings

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steve Souza

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Mikie Mahtook