Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

TORONTO -- Chris Archer was already expected to take a step up this season, yet once most of the Tampa Bay Rays’ rotation went down with injuries, there was even more pressure on the right-hander to become a stable, front-of-the-rotation starter.

It’s somewhat surprising, then, that while Archer has pitched well (a 2.08 ERA over two starts), the Rays have yet to put him into a workhorse role. Archer has thrown just 85 and 84 pitches in his first two outings, and he is eager to go deeper into games.

“I‘m almost two years in the big leagues now, I‘m ready for the workload, especially in this time when we’re relying on our bullpen heavily,” Archer said. “If they know one or two of us can go 110, 115, 120 pitches, and maybe that’s in six or seven innings, maybe eight or nine ... it relieves the relievers a little bit.”

In Archer’s first start, a 6-2 loss to the Orioles on Opening Day, he didn’t entirely perform well enough to go deeper into the game, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk in 5 2/3 innings of work. In his second outing, Archer threw seven shutout innings of one-hit ball against the Marlins on April 11, but was pulled in favor of Kevin Jepsen and Brad Boxberger, who closed out the 2-0 victory.

Archer stressed that he didn’t mind being removed from that game since preserving the win was the most important thing, though he admitted “it’s been surprising” that he has yet to be on the mound for more than 85 pitches. It could be argued that Tampa Bay should be using Archer now when their need for an innings-eater is greatest given all the injuries, yet Archer believes the club is strategic in how they’re deploying his services.

“Hopefully in September that leash is the longest,” Archer said. “That’s how I‘m taking it. Let’s conserve a little bit now ... and then whenever it’s time to really help out the team down the stretch, I’ll be slightly fresher than I would be if I threw 115 (pitches now.)”

Archer will get another chance at a long outing when he starts against the Blue Jays on Thursday at Rogers Centre.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-4

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 1-1, 2.13 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Aaron Sanchez, 0-1, 8.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez suffered through another tough outing, allowing nine runs (seven earned) on eight hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings of work. Despite all the damage, Ramirez’s woes were partially due to bad luck, as six of his eight hits allowed were ground balls. Ramirez got the nod as a spot starter due to the Rays’ rotation injury problems, yet after posting a 23.63 ERA over 5 1/3 innings for the Rays this season, it remains to be seen if the club will give him another start any time soon.

--OF Mikie Mahtook collected his first career hit and home run, a two-run shot off Blue Jays starter Mark Buehrle in the sixth inning of Wednesday’s game. Mahtook’s milestone occurred in a game he didn’t even start, as he entered Wednesday’s game as a fifth-inning substitute for CF Kevin Kiermaier. Called up from Triple-A Durham on April 10, Mahtook was hitless in his only two previous major league plate appearances.

--RHP Jose Dominguez was recalled from Triple-A prior to Wednesday’s game and threw 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Dominguez came to Tampa Bay in an offseason trade with the Dodgers, where he posted a 6.14 ERA over 14 2/3 innings in 2013-14. Rays manager Kevin Cash described Dominguez as a “powerful arm” who can give the team “most likely two” innings at a time out of the bullpen.

--RHP Matt Andriese will likely receive another start for the Rays. Manager Kevin Cash said he “would imagine” that Andriese would get another turn in the rotation, though he noted the team hasn’t quite finalized its pitching plans that far in advance. Andriese made his first major league start on April 14, allowing two runs in 3 2/3 innings in Tampa Bay’s 3-2 win over Toronto. The Rays have an off-day on April 20, so the team also has the option of skipping a spot in the rotation and returning Andriese to a relief role.

--RF Steven Souza Jr. homered for the second consecutive game, hitting a solo shot in the fifth inning on Wednesday. While Souza’s latest homer sailed deep into the Rogers Centre’s second deck near the left-field foul pole, it couldn’t help but pale in comparison to the estimated 463-foot blast he launched to center field on Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(I‘m) still impressed with the way the guys came back in the later innings. I love the way the guys just keep approaching the game.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, after the Rays, down 11-1 after five innings, mounted a bit of a comeback to make the score respectable in Wednesday’s 12-7 loss to the Blue Jays.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. X-rays were negative, but as of April 15 update, was likely out longer than expected.

--1B James Loney (mild right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He is expected to be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--2B Nick Franklin (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is likely out through the end of April.

--RHP Alex Cobb (right forearm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.

--LHP Drew Smyly (left shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on April 9 and April 14. He is expected to make two more rehab starts before rejoining the Rays.

--RHP Alex Colome (pneumonia) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on April 11, and he is due to start for Charlotte again April 16.

--LHP Jake McGee (arthroscopic left elbow surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw live batting practice on April 13 and was scheduled to pitch in an extended spring training game at Port Charlotte on April 16. He could be activated by early May.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list on April 5. He might be able to return in June.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Matt Andriese

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jeff Beliveau

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Jose Dominguez

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Allan Dykstra

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Desmond Jennings

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steve Souza

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Mikie Mahtook