Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- When Blue Jays manager John Gibbons talked about his team’s 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, he blamed it all on Chris Archer.

The Rays right-handed starter blanked Toronto on two hits through seven innings.

”The key to tonight’s game was Archer,“ Gibbons said. ”He’s one of the best young pitchers in the game. We’ve seen that over the last couple of years that he’s developed into that. All night long he’d flip that off-speed pitch, whether it was a slider or a changeup, behind in the count.

“I know we’ve talked many times, guys that can do that in the big leagues, they win. They’re tough. You can’t lock in. As hard as he throws, it’s going to be a tough go.”

Over his past two starts, Archer has not allowed a run over 14 innings while giving up only three hits. He allowed three earned runs or fewer in 15 straight road starts, and in 14 of them, it was two or fewer. The Rays won 10 of his past 11 starts.

“Tonight, he had both sliders working really well, the put-away one and then the one that he could kind of drop in behind in the count,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “When he’s got that pitch going, where he can throw the breaking ball behind in the count to pick up strikes, he’s going to be very tough, very tough.”

Archer worked both sides of the plate well against the Blue Jays and hit two batters. The hit-by-pitches did not look to be intentional, but Rays third baseman Evan Longoria was plunked by Blue Jays reliever Marco Estrada.

Archer offered little comment on the situation.

“I don’t have anything to say about it,” he said. “It’s baseball.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-4

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Adam Warren, 0-1, 1.69 ERA) at Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 1-1, 4.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nathan Karns will start the opener of a three-game series against the New York Yankees on Friday at Tropicana Field. It will be his third start of the season. He picked up his second career major league win Sunday at Miami when he allowed two hits, two runs (one earned) and two walks while striking out six over seven innings. He will be the fifth rookie to start for the Rays in a span of 11 games. He has never faced the Yankees.

--C/1B J.P. Arencibia signed a minor league contract with the Rays, and he is expected to join Triple-A Durham soon. Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Arencibia would play mostly at first base but would catch on occasion at Durham. The 29-year-old was released last week by the Orioles. He hit a career-high 23 homers with the Blue Jays in 2011. He hit two home runs in his first major league game, which came against the Rays on Aug. 7, 2010, at Rogers Centre. “(He‘s) a veteran, he’s played for a while,” Cash said. “He has some pop. ... We like what he does offensively, and any added insurance he can provide, we’ll kind of see how it goes.”

--LHP Jake McGee (arthroscopic left elbow surgery in December 2014) pitched one inning in an extended spring training game Thursday. Manager Kevin Cash said the next step in McGee’s comeback will be discussed Friday and Saturday. McGee said last week that he thought he would head to Triple-A Durham to begin his minor league rehab assignment after he pitched in his second extended spring game Thursday.

--LHP Drew Smyly (left shoulder tendinitis) likely will make two more rehab starts before rejoining the Tampa Bay rotation. Smyly is scheduled to pitch Sunday for Double-A Montgomery. If the Rays bring him back early, he would be in line to pitch April 24, which, because of Monday’s off day, would be the date when the Rays need a fifth starter. Manager Kevin Cash originally said Smyly could come back as soon as he was stretched out to 75 pitches, then said last weekend they want him to get to 100 pitches before he comes back. “That’s the plan as far as everything we discussed,” Cash said. “He’s doing really well. I think he’s champing at the bit to get back, but we need him for five months.”

--3B Evan Longoria hoped to be in the lineup Friday against the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field after his left hip was bruised when hit by a pitch in the eighth inning Thursday by Blue Jays RHP Marco Estrada. He left the game won by the Rays 4-2. Longoria felt the plunking was intentional in retaliation for Rays starter, RHP Chris Archer, hitting two Blue Jays batters. Longoria and Estrada remain friends after being college teammates at Long Beach State. “I don’t have any hard feelings toward him,” Longoria said. “It escalated, and it looks a lot worse than it probably would have been had it hit me in a different spot and it not ended up the way it did. I guess, ultimately, you have to protect your guys. ... It just got me in a bad spot.” Longoria has the longest games-played streak in the majors and the longest streak of starts, 179.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m gonna do my best to play. Gut feeling right now is I would play. There’s nothing structurally wrong. So unless I wake up and I can’t walk tomorrow morning, I’ll be in there.” -- 3B Evan Longoria, on whether he will be able to shake off a bruised left hip and start Friday against the visiting New York Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Evan Longoria (bruised left hip) left the April 16 game. He hopes to play April 17.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. X-rays were negative, but as of April 15 update, was likely out longer than expected.

--1B James Loney (mild right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He is expected to be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--2B Nick Franklin (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is likely out through the end of April.

--RHP Alex Cobb (right forearm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.

--LHP Drew Smyly (left shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on April 9 and April 14, and he will start for Double-A Montgomery on April 19. After that, he might make another rehab start, or he could start for the Rays on April 24.

--RHP Alex Colome (pneumonia) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on April 11, and he is due to start for Charlotte again April 16.

--LHP Jake McGee (arthroscopic left elbow surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw live batting practice April 13, then pitched in an extended spring training game April 16. His next outing could be with Triple-A Durham, and he might rejoin the Rays in late April or early May.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list on April 5. He might be able to return in June.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Matt Andriese

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jeff Beliveau

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Jose Dominguez

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Allan Dykstra

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Desmond Jennings

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steve Souza

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Mikie Mahtook