Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A sore hip from getting hit by a pitch Thursday night wasn’t enough to end Evan Longoria’s consecutive games streak, and even while relegated to a rare role as a designated hitter, he sparked the Rays’ four-run fourth inning in Friday’s 5-4 loss to the Yankees.

Longoria got a one-out single deep to shortstop to start the inning, with a walk to Desmond Jennings setting up a three-run home run by rookie first baseman Allan Dykstra. Logan Forsythe followed with a solo home run -- one of three hits on the night for him -- and the Rays led 4-2.

The Yankees would steal the win on a two-run home run and eighth-inning single by their own designated hitter, Alex Rodriguez.

Longoria has the longest consecutive-games streak in the majors, but the Rays need much more from him, with just two RBIs in Tampa Bay’s first 11 games. He’s hitting .235 and missing the insulation that the injured James Loney gives him in the middle of the lineup, with a team-high nine walks to give him a .409 on-base percentage.

Getting key bats back from the disabled list should mean better pitches for Longoria to hit, which should be a big boost to his production at the plate.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-5

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 1-1, 7.00 ERA) at Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 2-0, 0.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Logan Forsythe usually works at second base, but with Evan Longoria getting DH duties, he filled in at third and stepped up at the plate with three hits, including a solo home run in the fourth inning. Last year, he needed 147 at-bats to get his second home run -- this year, it took just 35.

--RHP Nathan Karns pitched well, giving up only two hits (two solo home runs) in five innings and striking out seven batters, leaving with a 4-2 lead. He walked four batters but didn’t let any of them score, lowering his season ERA to 4.58.

--C Rene Rivera got a night off from catching, subbing in as a late-inning pinch-hitter and playing first base, but he dropped his season average to .114, with just four hits in 35 at-bats.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser was called up from Triple-A Durham to take the place of Rays LHP Jeff Beliveau, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with left shoulder soreness.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (left shoulder soreness) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 17 retroactive to April 16. LHP C.J. Riefenhauser was called up from Triple-A Durham to take his place.

--OF Mikie Mahtook was optioned to Triple-A Durham. He had a homer and two at-bats in four games with the Rays.

--INF Ryan Brett was recalled from Triple-A Durham with 3B Evan Longoria being used as a designated hitter Friday after being drilled in the hip during Thursday’s game with Toronto.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera went 1-for-4, raising his average to .196, but his biggest play came in the field, with a beautiful grab and backhand throw to second to set up a double play to help the Rays hold the lead. Cabrera came in with a reputation as a plus fielder and Rays fans got a glimpse of that Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m gonna do my best to play. Gut feeling right now is I would play. There’s nothing structurally wrong. So unless I wake up and I can’t walk tomorrow morning, I’ll be in there.” -- 3B Evan Longoria, on whether he will be able to shake off a bruised left hip and start Friday against the visiting New York Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Evan Longoria (bruised left hip) left the April 16 game. He played April 17 but was relegated to DH duties. No immediate word on when he’ll return to 3B.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (left shoulder soreness) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 17 retroactive to April 16.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. X-rays were negative, but as of April 15 update, was likely out longer than expected.

--1B James Loney (mild right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He is expected to be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--2B Nick Franklin (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is likely out through the end of April.

--RHP Alex Cobb (right forearm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.

--LHP Drew Smyly (left shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on April 9 and April 14, and he will start for Double-A Montgomery on April 19. After that, he might make another rehab start, or he could start for the Rays on April 24.

--RHP Alex Colome (pneumonia) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on April 11, and he is due to start for Charlotte again April 16.

--LHP Jake McGee (arthroscopic left elbow surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw live batting practice April 13, then pitched in an extended spring training game April 16. His next outing could be with Triple-A Durham, and he might rejoin the Rays in late April or early May.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list on April 5. He might be able to return in June.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Matt Andriese

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jeff Beliveau

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Jose Dominguez

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Allan Dykstra

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

INF Ryan Brett

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Desmond Jennings

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steve Souza

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer