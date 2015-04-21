Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- For a team that opened a three-game series with a 6-4 record and the momentum of a 5-2 road trip, the Rays found themselves with a losing record Sunday, struggling at the plate in a three-game sweep against the division-rival Yankees.

Sunday saw the team jump out to a 2-1 lead on a two-run home run by rookie outfielder Steven Souza, who finished with three hits. But another rookie, starter Matt Andriese, didn’t make it out of the fourth inning, giving up eight hits.

The bullpen stepped up well, allowing only one run in 5 1/3 innings of relief, but Tampa Bay went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position, unable to take advantage of numerous opportunities late in the game.

First-year manager Kevin Cash isn’t pushing the panic button at all, reminding that his team is off to a 6-7 start despite having 10 players on the disabled list, including three-fifths of the starting rotation he’d hoped to open the season with. The Rays have nine rookies, including four who have made their major league debuts already this season, and their rookie manager is trusting that as the team gets healthy and matures, so will the team’s place in the standings as well.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-7

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 0-1, 10.57 ERA) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 2-1, 1.37 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Andriese didn’t make it through the fourth inning for a second straight start, giving up eight hits and four runs to raise his season ERA to 6.75. The Rays pressed him into duty with several injuries to key starting pitchers, but he’s been overmatched filling in thus far.

--RF Steven Souza had his best game of the young season, getting hits in his first three at-bats, including a two-run home run in the first. Souza now has three home runs and came into Sunday’s game tied for the AL lead with four stolen bases. His six walks tie him for the most among AL rookies.

--RHP Brandon Gomes, called up from Triple-A Durham to replace Grant Balfour after he was designated for assignment, pitched two scoreless inning of relief, allowing one hit and one walk with two strikeouts. It’s the fifth straight year he’s split time between Durham and Tampa Bay.

--3B Evan Longoria returned to third base after playing DH for one game with a sore hip, but his bat still hasn’t returned -- he went 0-for-3 to lower his average to .205, staying put at two RBIs for the season after 13 games.

--RHP Grant Balfour was designated for assignment after the game Saturday. He’s owed $7 million by Tampa Bay this season. Balfour, who hadn’t allowed any runs in his first five outings of 2015, gave up a grand slam in the seventh inning. His ERA ballooned from 0.00 to 6.23 in 2/3 inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a good time for an off-day. We had a tough one Friday night, just got beat last night and today, we had some opportunities, got that tying run to the plate a couple of times and didn’t capitalize. Other than that, don’t read anything else into anything.” -- Manager Kevin Cash, after the Rays went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position in Sunday’s loss to the Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Kevin Kiermaier (illness) didn’t play April 18. He appeared as a pinch hitter April 19.

--LHP Drew Smyly (left shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on April 9 and April 14, and he started for Double-A Montgomery on April 19. After that, he might make another rehab start, or he could start for the Rays on April 24.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. X-rays were negative, but the timetable for his return was uncertain.

--1B James Loney (mild right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He is expected to be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--2B Nick Franklin (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is likely out through the end of April.

--RHP Alex Cobb (right forearm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.

--RHP Alex Colome (pneumonia) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on April 11 and April 16.

--LHP Jake McGee (arthroscopic left elbow surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw live batting practice April 13, then pitched in an extended spring training game April 16. His next outing could be with Triple-A Durham, and he might rejoin the Rays in late April or early May.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list on April 5. He might be able to return in June.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Matt Andriese

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Jose Dominguez

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

RHP Brandon Gomes

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Allan Dykstra

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

INF Ryan Brett

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Desmond Jennings

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steve Souza

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer