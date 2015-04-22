Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Injuries have taken away many of the Rays’ key bats in the middle of the batting order, and third baseman Evan Longoria has sorely missed the insulation to keep opponents from pitching around him.

In the Rays’ best shot at scoring in a 1-0 loss Tuesday, Boston was able to walk Longoria with two runners on, loading the bases with two outs for center fielder Desmond Jennings, who grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the inning.

Jennings is now hitting .188, and Longoria’s average after an 0-for-3 night dropped to .186 -- he has two RBIs in the Rays’ 14 games, tying him for eighth on the team. He has 10 walks -- more than his eight hits this season -- but until bats like James Loney and John Jaso return, he won’t get good pitches to hit.

Even when he has real opportunities -- he came up in the ninth, trailing 1-0 with no outs and a runner at first -- Longoria hasn’t been his old self, grounding weakly to third for a double play that all but ended the game for the Rays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-8

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 1-0, 2.13 ERA) at Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 1-1, 4.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Logan Forsythe continues to show his flexibility in the field, starting at first base Tuesday, shifting to second after an injury to rookie Ryan Brett, then finishing the game back at first. He added a single and a walk, raising his average to .267 while getting a rare look at the No. 3 spot in the batting order.

--RHP Chris Archer was sharp in defeat, striking out nine batters and giving up only one unearned run in a tough loss Tuesday. Archer lowered his season ERA to 1.07 in four starts, handling the No. 1 role well while Alex Cobb is on the mend.

--RHP Brandon Gomes pitched well again in his second outing since being promoted from Durham before Sunday’s game. Gomes pitched 1 1/3 innings of hitless, scoreless relief with a strikeout, getting out of a jam in the sixth inning.

--CF Desmond Jennings came up empty with the bases loaded in the sixth, dropping his season average to .188. His nine hits are all singles, and he has only two RBIs for the season on 48 at-bats.

--RHP Alex Colome, sidelined by pneumonia since spring training, made a rehab start for Triple-A Durham on April 21, pitching 3.1 innings of one-run ball.

--2B Ryan Brett left the game with a subluxated left shoulder, his arm catching in the dirt as he dived back to first base when he was picked off in the third inning. Brett had a sling on his left arm and said he’s suffered the injury before, but was optimistic he could avoid going on the disabled list.

--LHP Drew Smyly threw a bullpen session Tuesday after making a rehab start Sunday, continuing his progress back from shoulder tendinitis. The team hasn’t decided, but he’s close to returning to the rotation.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a game, man. You have to have fun. Showing emotion is part of having fun and playing a game. I wasn’t going to hold back my excitement.” -- Rays starter Chris Archer, who struck out nine while holding Boston to one unearned run in 5 2/3 innings. He had an emotional celebration after striking out DH David Ortiz with two on and two outs in the fifth.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Ryan Brett (subluxated left shoulder) left the April 21 game. Brett had a sling on his left arm and said he’s suffered the injury before, but was optimistic he could avoid going on the disabled list.

--RHP Alex Colome (pneumonia) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on April 11 and April 16. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Durham on April 21, pitching 3.1 innings of one-run ball.

--LHP Drew Smyly (left shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on April 9 and April 14, and he started for Double-A Montgomery on April 19. He threw a bullpen session April 21, continuing his progress back from shoulder tendinitis. The team hasn’t decided, but he’s close to returning to the rotation.

--CF Kevin Kiermaier (illness) didn’t play April 18. He appeared as a pinch hitter April 19. He was said to be available off the bench April 21 but did not play.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list on April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. No word on what’s next in his rehab.

--RHP Alex Cobb (right forearm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played catch April 21 and is expected to do the same April 22. If all goes well, he’ll throw a bullpen session later in the week.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. X-rays were negative, but the timetable for his return was uncertain.

--1B James Loney (mild right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He is expected to be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--2B Nick Franklin (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is likely out through the end of April.

--LHP Jake McGee (arthroscopic left elbow surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw live batting practice April 13, then pitched in an extended spring training game April 16. His next outing could be with Triple-A Durham, and he might rejoin the Rays in late April or early May.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Matt Andriese

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Jose Dominguez

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

RHP Brandon Gomes

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Allan Dykstra

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

INF Ryan Brett

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Desmond Jennings

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steve Souza

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer