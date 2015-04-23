Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Rays’ pitching staff has been a patchwork quilt in April, with three starters sidelined with injuries and a key reliever sent off when Grant Balfour was designated for assignment on Saturday.

Amid all that, 27-year-old reliever Steve Geltz has done a little of everything, with his first career start, his first career win, and on Wednesday, his first career save.

“It’s awesome. It’s a blessing just to be here, and to be able to do stuff like that, it’s so cool,” Geltz said. “I can’t describe it. It’s surreal.”

Geltz’s ninth inning wasn’t easy -- Dustin Pedroia singled to bring David Ortiz to the plate as the tying run, but he got Ortiz to pop up for the second out and Hanley Ramirez to ground out for a scoreless ninth. He’s the fourth pitcher to earn a save for the Rays, who have closed by committee until Jake McGee comes back from injury sometime in the next month or so.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-8

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 1-2, 6.06 ERA) at Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 2-1, 1.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Evan Longoria, whose average had dropped to .186 entering the game, came through with two hits, sparking rallies in the sixth and seventh innings and helping his average back up to .213 along the way. Longoria had his first error of the season, but his bat coming to life is a promising development.

--INF Jake Elmore, called up from Triple-A Durham after 2B Ryan Brett’s shoulder injury, had an exciting debut, entering as a pinch-runner and scoring the tying run on a slide to barely beat the throw home. He followed with a solo home run in his first Rays at-bat, an exciting start to his Tampa Bay career.

--RHP Brad Boxberger continues to pitch well in the bullpen, striking out the side in the seventh inning and earning the relief win, his ERA dropping to 2.84. He’s one of four Rays pitchers to earn a save in a closer-by-committee first month of the season.

--OF Steven Souza continues a strong first month with the Rays, adding a solo home run (his fourth) and a double to raise his average to .288. He left the game with an arm cramp after six innings, but said he’s fine and can play Thursday.

--2B Ryan Brett went on the 15-day disabled list after subluxating his left shoulder sliding back to first in the third inning Tuesday. He’s the 11th Rays player on the DL, setting a franchise record and the major-league high.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was entertaining. That was about as good as you can draw it up, I think.” -- Rays INF Jake Elmore, a last-minute call-up Wednesday who joined rookie manager Kevin Cash as one of 11 players to hit a home run in their first Rays at-bat.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Ryan Brett (subluxated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. He left the April 21 game.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn left labrum) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He was moved to the 60-day DL April 22 and was scheduled to undergo surgery April 23 in Pensacola.

--LHP Drew Smyly (left shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on April 9 and April 14, and he started for Double-A Montgomery on April 19. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He will make his 2015 debut April 24 with a start at home against Toronto.

--OF Steven Souza (forearm cramp) left the April 21 game after the sixth inning, but said after the game it was precautionary and he’ll be fine to play April 23.

--CF Kevin Kiermaier (illness) didn’t play April 18. He appeared as a pinch hitter April 19. He was said to be available off the bench April 21 but did not play. He returned to the starting lineup April 22.

--RHP Alex Colome (pneumonia) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on April 11 and April 16, then made a rehab start for Triple-A Durham on April 21.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list on April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. There was no word on what is next in his rehab.

--RHP Alex Cobb (right forearm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played catch April 21 and was expected to do the same April 22. If all goes well, he would throw a bullpen session later in the week.

--1B James Loney (mild right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He took batting practice April 21.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. X-rays were negative, but the timetable for his return was uncertain.

--2B Nick Franklin (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is likely out through the end of April.

--LHP Jake McGee (arthroscopic left elbow surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw live batting practice April 13, then pitched in an extended spring training game April 16. His next outing could be with Triple-A Durham, and he might rejoin the Rays in late April or early May.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Matt Andriese

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Jose Dominguez

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

RHP Brandon Gomes

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Allan Dykstra

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

INF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Desmond Jennings

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steve Souza

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer