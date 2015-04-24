Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Pitching is always central to the Rays’ success, and Tampa Bay took two of three from the Boston Red Sox with the help of surprisingly effective bullpen work in two wins and a 1-0 loss.

Even though eight pitchers, including closer Jake McGee, are on the disabled list, the Rays’ relievers combined for 8 2/3 innings of scoreless relief in the series, allowing only two hits and striking out nine while walking one.

Brad Boxberger, who has four of the team’s seven saves in McGee’s absence, earned the win in relief on Wednesday and Thursday -- striking out a total of four in two shutout innings.

“Obviously, the bullpen, credit again to those guys coming in,” manager Kevin Cash said after the win. “(Brandon) Gomes came in and got a big out against Hanley (Ramirez) pinch-hitting, and then Jep (reliever Kevin Jepsen) and Box (were) doing what they do.”

The Rays will start getting key players back from injury on Friday. Lefty Drew Smyly will make his first start after recovering from left shoulder tendinitis, and James Loney will be back after a 17-day absence caused by an oblique strain.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-8

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 0-1, 3.26 ERA) at Rays (LHP Drew Smyly, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Drew Smyly (left shoulder tendinitis) was activated off the disabled list after Thursday’s game, and he will make his season debut Friday with a start against Toronto. In three rehab games for two teams in the Tampa Bay farm system, Smyly pitched a total of 8 2/3 shutout innings.

--1B James Loney (oblique strain) was activated from the 15-day disabled after Thursday’s game. He will give the Rays much-needed defensive boost at first and a key bat in the middle of the order. He was sidelined since April 7.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19 due to left shoulder inflammation. In two appearances for Tampa Bay this season, Riefenhauser allowed three runs in 1 1/3 innings. He might be able to return in May.

--OF Mikie Mahtook, called up from Triple-A before Thursday’s game, was optioned back to Durham following the game. He did not see any action Thursday. In four games for Tampa Bay earlier this season, Mahtook went 1-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs.

--1B Allan Dykstra was optioned to Triple-A Durham after Thursday’s game, when the Rays activated 1B James Loney from the disabled list. Dykstra went 3-for-28 (.107) with one homer and four RBIs in 12 games for Tampa Bay this season.

--OF Steven Souza Jr., who left Wednesday’s game with a forearm cramp, was back in the starting lineup Thursday and seemed fine. However, he went 0-for-4

--RHP Jake Odorizzi has been outstanding in his first four starts, with Thursday marking the third time he went six-plus innings while allowing three or fewer hits and one or no runs. His ERA dropped to 1.65 and his WHIP to 0.73.

--C Rene Rivera hasn’t had much go right at the plate this season, but he came through with a clutch single for a walk-off win in the ninth inning Thursday. He collected his third RBI of the season and lifted his average to .135, and it should be a confidence boost moving forward.

--3B Evan Longoria followed a two-hit game Wednesday with a double in Thursday’s game, showing signs of working his way out of an early-season slump. He still has only two RBIs and his hitting .216, but the healthy return of 1B James Loney on Friday will help give him better pitches to hit.

--RHP Brad Boxberger picked up a relief win for the second night in a row. He is a consistent performer in the bullpen while the Rays wait for closer Jake McGee to get off the disabled list. Boxberger (2.45 ERA) and RHP Kevin Jepsen (1.13 ERA) will have key late-game roles even when the staff is at full strength.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Big night for Rene. He needed that, we needed that.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, on C Rene Rivera, who was batting .118 before hitting a walk-off single that gave Tampa Bay a 2-1 win over Boston on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Steven Souza Jr. (right forearm cramp) left the April 22 game. He was back in the starting lineup April 23.

--LHP Drew Smyly (left shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on April 9 and April 14, and he started for Double-A Montgomery on April 19. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He was activated April 24 for a start that day.

--1B James Loney (mild right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He took batting practice April 21, and he was activated April 24.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He might be able to return in May.

--2B Ryan Brett (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He was scheduled to undergo surgery April 23 in Pensacola, Fla.

--RHP Alex Colome (pneumonia) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on April 11 and April 16, then made a rehab start for Triple-A Durham on April 21.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list on April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. There was no word on what is next in his rehab.

--RHP Alex Cobb (right forearm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played catch April 21. He might be able to throw a bullpen session in late April.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. X-rays were negative, but the timetable for his return was uncertain.

--2B Nick Franklin (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is likely out through the end of April.

--LHP Jake McGee (arthroscopic left elbow surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw live batting practice April 13, then pitched in an extended spring training game April 16. His next outing could be with Triple-A Durham, and he might rejoin the Rays in late April or early May.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Matt Andriese

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Jose Dominguez

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

INF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Desmond Jennings

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer