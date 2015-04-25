Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG -- Maybe this Rays team is a little better than advertised.

With nearly a dozen players on the disabled list, the Rays have been fighting from the bottom to start the 2015 season, but they have survived the early blows and are showing signs of life and good health.

The return of Drew Smyly to the starting rotation and James Loney to the middle of the lineup gives manager Kevin Cash two more pieces of what could be a team that surprises many in 2015. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons is already a believer.

“When (Alex) Cobb gets back, it’s probably the best pitching staff in the league,” Gibbons said. “They have a very athletic team. They’re confident right now.”

The Rays can’t rely on 12-run outbursts like the one they had Friday against the Blue Jays, but they can rely on solid pitching and strong defense. They have one of the fastest outfields in the major leagues and it showed Friday with Desmond Jennings and Kevin Kiermaier tracking down fly balls in the gap that could have been extra-base hits against another team.

“I looked at (Tom) Foley about the fifth or sixth inning, and Desmond ran down a ball in the gap, and I was like ‘Man, we can fly out there,’ ” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “And the way our infield has played, you want a ground ball anywhere; because we’re so confident the guys are going to make the play.”

The 2014 Kansas City Royals proved that pitching and defense can carry a team a long way. If the Rays offense can provide enough timely hitting, this team could be in the AL East race all season.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-8

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Daniel Norris, 1-1 6.08 ERA) at Rays (TBA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Drew Smyly gave up two runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings in his first start of the season. Smyly was activated off the 15-day disabled list Friday. He struck out five on 79 pitches (55 strikes) and expects to have a pitch count of 95 for his next scheduled start Wednesday. “It felt great to be out there,” Smyly said. “I couldn’t really ask for more. My arm felt good, my pitches were pretty good.”

--1B James Loney returned from the 15-day disabled list in style by hitting a two-run homer and a double. Loney also scored two runs. “The stability that James provides in the lineup is big for our team,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “What he brings each night in offense in the middle of the lineup and defense is something we need.”

--2B Logan Forsythe was rewarded for a hustle play when he beat out a potential double play in the fifth inning. The next batter, Kevin Kiermaier, appeared to hit a fly ball that would have ended the inning but it was misplayed by Steve Tolleson and Dalton Pompey and both runners scored on the error. Forsythe finished 1-for-4 with two runs scored.

--C Rene Rivera hit a 419-foot home run to straight away center one night after a walk-off hit win against the Boston Red Sox. It was Rivera’s first home run as a member of the Rays. “He got a pretty good swing on it,” manager Kevin Cash said. “We had a lot of nice swings (Friday). He was very aggressive.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was fun being back out there again. It was kind of slow, at first, you know, not doing too much. The guys that contributed when guys like me and Drew (Smyly) were on the DL did a great job.” -- 1B James Loney, who returned from the 15-day disabled list and hit a two-run homer and a double in Friday’s win over the Blue Jays.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Drew Smyly (left shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on April 9 and April 14, and he started for Double-A Montgomery on April 19. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He was activated April 24 for a start that day.

--1B James Loney (mild right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He took batting practice April 21, and he was activated April 24.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He might be able to return in May.

--2B Ryan Brett (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He was scheduled to undergo surgery April 23 in Pensacola, Fla.

--RHP Alex Colome (pneumonia) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on April 11 and April 16, then made a rehab start for Triple-A Durham on April 21.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list on April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. There was no word on what is next in his rehab.

--RHP Alex Cobb (right forearm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played catch April 21. He might be able to throw a bullpen session in late April.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. X-rays were negative, but the timetable for his return was uncertain.

--2B Nick Franklin (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is likely out through the end of April.

--LHP Jake McGee (arthroscopic left elbow surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw live batting practice April 13, then pitched in an extended spring training game April 16. His next outing could be with Triple-A Durham, and he might rejoin the Rays in late April or early May.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Matt Andriese

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Jose Dominguez

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

INF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Desmond Jennings

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer