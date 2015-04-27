Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG -- Chris Archer might have been sick but he continues to look like an ace. With Alex Cobb (forearm) out at least another month and Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery) unlikely to return until after the All-Star break, it’s on the 26-year-old Archer to be the top guy in the Rays rotation.

Archer continues to prove he’s up for the challenge and Sunday he didn’t let an illness stop him from dominating the Blue Jays to complete a three-game sweep for the Rays.

“I feel like if I‘m 75-80 percent, I have an obligation to the team,” Archer said. “The biggest thing is I didn’t want to compromise the team and put them in a bad situation.”

The only bad situation for Tampa Bay would have been if Archer couldn’t make his start. Although Archer isn’t always mentioned when pundits discuss the best young pitchers in the league, it’s clear he has the respect of the teams that go against him.

“You know that Archer isn’t going to give up a lot of runs,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He is tough and he has that changeup that makes him very tough. He throws hard and then he backs it off.”

With Drew Smyly making his first start of the season last Friday and Alex Colome finishing up his rehab assignments, the Rays could round into one of the best rotations in baseball. And Archer will be at the head of the group.

“I don’t think we could’ve asked for a better month out of a starting pitcher,” Rays manager Kevin Cash. “He’s been as good as I’ve ever seen.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-8

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 1-1, 5.32 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Adam Warren, 1-1, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Archer made his fourth consecutive start without giving up an earned run -- a team record. He is the first AL pitcher since Zack Greinke did it for the Kansas City Royals in 2009. “We kind of thrive when we know his day is coming close in the rotation,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “He’s been incredible.”

--3B Evan Longoria went 3-for-3 with a run scored and a walk. He has seven consecutive hits and has reached base in his last eight plate appearances. Longoria went 11-for-19 in the past five games to help his average climb 120 points to .306.

--OF Brandon Guyer had the first leadoff homer of his career and a career-high four RBIs on Sunday. “It’s amazing how many times his barrel finds the ball,” Cash said. “We pick his spots when he plays; obviously he plays against lefties and some righties. But he really does a nice job.”

--SS Tim Beckham went 2-for-3 with two runs scored Sunday. He was 5-for-9 with a home run, double, four RBIs and three runs scored in the series. Beckham is generally used against lefties but the middle infielder may push for more opportunities if his bat stays hot.

--1B Allan Dykstra was designated for assignment on Saturday then sent outright to Triple-A Durham on Sunday. He had been optioned to Durham after Thursday’s game, when the Rays activated 1B James Loney from the disabled list. Dykstra went 3-for-28 (.107) with one homer and four RBIs in 12 games for Tampa Bay this season.

--RHP Alex Colome gave up one run in six innings on four hits with strikeouts in his final rehab start for Triple-A Durham. Colome is expected to join the rotation in Baltimore this week.

--OF Desmond Jennings was not in the lineup Sunday with soreness in his knee. Jennings, who left Saturday’s game after seven innings, is listed as day-to-day.

--LHP Jake McGee threw a bullpen session Saturday and will begin his minor-league rehab assignments in Class-A Charlotte this week.

--LHP Everett Teaford had his contract selected from Triple-A Durham. Teaford appeared in parts of the last three seasons for Kansas City as a reliever and spot starter.

--RHP Jose Dominguez was optioned to Triple-A Durham when the club brought up LHP Everett Teaford. He was 1-0 in four appearances for the Rays. He gave up two hits and no runs. He became the eighth rookie on the Rays’ 25-man roster when he was recalled from Triple-A Durham on April 15.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was sick as a dog. I don’t know if you can ask more from the guy than to give us seven shutout innings when you are feeling the way he did.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, of RHP Chris Archer, who was vomiting between innings but managed to put together another quality start as Tampa Bay won its fifth straight game Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Desmond Jennings (soreness in knee) was not in the lineup April 26. Jennings, who left the April 25 game after seven innings, is listed as day-to-day.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had surgery to repair his torn labrum April 23. He is expected to miss between 10 months and a year.

--RHP Alex Colome (pneumonia) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on April 11 and April 16, then made a rehab start for Triple-A Durham on April 21. RHP Alex Colome made his final rehab start for Triple-A Durham April 26. Colome is expected to join the rotation in Baltimore this week.

--LHP Jake McGee (arthroscopic left elbow surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw live batting practice April 13, then pitched in an extended spring training game April 16. He threw a bullpen session April 25 and will begin his minor-league rehab assignments in Class A Charlotte the week of April 27.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He might be able to return in May.

--2B Ryan Brett (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list on April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. There was no word on what is next in his rehab.

--RHP Alex Cobb (right forearm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played catch April 21. He might be able to throw a bullpen session in late April.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. X-rays were negative, but the timetable for his return was uncertain.

--2B Nick Franklin (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is likely out through the end of April.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Matt Andriese

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Jose Dominguez

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

INF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Desmond Jennings

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer