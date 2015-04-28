Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Tampa Bay acquired left-handed reliever Xavier Cedeno from the Dodgers for cash on Monday. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rays moved DH/outfielder John Jaso from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said prior to the game against the Yankees that Cedeno won’t join the Rays for a couple days, so they don’t have to make room on the 25-man active roster until then.

Cedeno, 28, has pitched in the majors over parts of the last five seasons with the Astros and Nationals. The Dodgers acquired him a few days ago from Washington.

“We anticipate factoring him (Cedeno) in the next series,” Cash said. He (Cedeno) hasn’t thrown in a while and I‘m sure he has to go through all the physicals and get checked out.

“But another left-handed reliever will definitely be helpful.”

Everett Teaford is the lone lefty in Cash’s bullpen.

After the three-game series with the Yankees in New York, the Rays travel to Baltimore for a weekend series with the Orioles.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-9

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 2-1, 1.65 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Chase Whitley, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Xavier Cedeno was acquired for cash from the Dodgers on Monday. He provides Rays manager Kevin Cash with a much-needed lefty of his bullpen. The only other lefty, Everett Teaford, was roughed up in the 4-1 loss to the Yankees on Monday, giving up four hits, walking two and allowing a run in just 2 1/3 innings. Cash said he expects Cedeno to join the club when the Rays travel to Baltimore this weekend.

--RHP Nathan Karns carried a shutout into the fifth Monday, but couldn’t make it out of the inning. He lost his control in the no decision, walking two in the inning. He ranks first in the AL with 17 walks. He threw 87 pitches in the 4-1 loss.

--3B Evan Longoria extended his hitting streak to six games by going 2-for-4. He struck out in the first to end career-high streaks of seven consecutive hits and eight consecutive plate appearances on base.

--LHP Everett Teaford’s second appearance since the start of the 2013 season didn’t go well. He gave up four hits and walked two in 2 1/3 innings. Rays manager Kevin Cash said he left him to stretch the bullpen.

--OF/DH John Jaso was moved from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL with an injured wrist he suffered on opening day. The earliest Jaso could return is early June, according to Rays manager Kevin Cash.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There is no doubt about it, they are both very tough. They can both handle right and left bats.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, of Yankees relievers Andrew Miller and Dellin Betances.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He was moved to the 60-day DL on April 27. X-rays were negative. The earliest Jaso could return is early June, according to Rays manager Kevin Cash.

--OF Desmond Jennings (left knee soreness) left the April 25 game, and he didn’t play April 26-27. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Alex Colome (pneumonia) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on April 11 and April 16, then made rehab starts for Triple-A Durham on April 21 and April 26. Colome is expected to join the Rays’ rotation during the week of April 27-May 3.

--LHP Jake McGee (arthroscopic left elbow surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw live batting practice April 13, then pitched in an extended spring training game April 16. He threw a bullpen session April 25 and will begin a rehab assignment in Class A Charlotte the week of April 27-May 3.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He might be able to return in May.

--2B Ryan Brett (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list on April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. There was no word on what is next in his rehab.

--RHP Alex Cobb (right forearm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played catch April 21. He might be able to throw a bullpen session in late April.

--2B Nick Franklin (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is likely out through the end of April.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Matt Andriese

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Everett Teaford

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

INF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Desmond Jennings

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer