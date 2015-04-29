Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- After Wednesday afternoon’s New York game, the Tampa Bay Rays were scheduled to visit the Baltimore Orioles.

Instead, the Rays will fly back to Tampa Bay and face the Orioles at Tropicana Field in a road game.

As of Tuesday afternoon, that was all the Rays knew about their changed travel plans due to the rioting in Baltimore.

”A little different scenario than we originally anticipated,“ Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said before a 4-2 loss against the Yankees. Westy’s (director of team travel, Chris Westmoreland) worked really hard trying to coordinate the logistics and travel. I guess if there’s any good thing out of all of this, we get to spend the off day at home.”

Before Major League Baseball announced the venue shift, there was some speculation the games might get played at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

“I think anytime some games at home it’s beneficial,” Cash said. “I know there were a lot of different options being talked about that never really got there at all. I just heard that’s where we’re going and that’s what we’re doing. We’re going to adjust, they’re going to adjust and they’re going to go from there.”

About the only thing Cash and the rest of the Rays seemed to know before the game was that they would likely inhabit the home dugout over the weekend even though the Orioles would be the home team.

After the game, some of the details became clearer. The Rays will play night games Friday and Saturday and a day game Sunday.

“I think if you’re watching the TV you’re always concerned but you’re concerned about the people that are there also,” Cash said. “It’s unfortunate but we’ll adjust along with the Orioles and go down to Tampa.”

As for the rest of the Rays, they’re glad to not be anywhere near a dangerous situation.

“It’s different but it’s the right move,” third baseman Evan Longoria said.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-10

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rays (LHP Drew Smyly, 0-0, 3.86 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Michael Pineda, 3-0, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Drew Smyly will make his second start of the season Wednesday afternoon in New York after opening the season on the disabled list with left shoulder tendonitis. Smyly made his season debut Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays and retired the first 10 hitters he faced but came an out short of qualifying for the victory. He was stretched out to 79 pitches, which was 11 more than he threw in his final rehab appearance. Smyly is 1-0 with a 1.45 ERA in five career appearances (two starts) against the Yankees. He last opposed New York Aug. 16 in Tampa Bay, when he allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings while throwing 108 pitches. Smyly has made three appearances at Yankee Stadium and was the winning pitcher for the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of the 2012 ALCS.

--OF Desmond Jennings was held out of the starting lineup for the third straight game with left knee soreness. Manager Kevin Cash said Jennings is getting better and would have come up as a pinch hitter Monday in the ninth inning if he represented the tying run. Jennings is batting .222 with no home runs, two RBIs and five stolen bases and it took him 60 at-bats to get his first extra-base hit of the season.

--RHP Alex Colome will start Friday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. Colome is on the 15-day disabled list with pneumonia and pitched six innings in his fourth rehab appearance for Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

--LHP Jake McGee, who is recovering from offseason elbow surgery, made his first rehab appearance for Class A Charlotte against Bradenton. He pitched one inning, getting two groundouts and a flyout. McGee began throwing last Friday and had a bullpen session Saturday. McGee was originally slated to begin his rehab assignment earlier but overall body stiffness from extended spring training prevented him from starting until Tuesday. Last year, McGee had 19 saves and a 1.89 ERA.

--LHP Xavier Cedeno joined the Rays Tuesday and threw nine of 15 pitches out the strike zone after being acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday for cash considerations. Cedeno began the season by appearing in five games for the Washington Nationals, was traded to the Dodgers on April 22 and designated for assignment two days later. Cedeno is the fourth left-handed reliever Tampa Bay has used this year following LHPs Jeff Beliveau, C.J. Riefenhauser and Everett Teaford.

--LHP Everett Teaford was designated for assignment Tuesday after spending three days with Tampa Bay. Teaford threw 54 pitches over 2 1/3 innings in Monday’s loss and the Rays are hoping to keep him instead of losing him on waivers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It seems like we’ve had some quality at-bats in situations and some not so quality at-bats in those situations. Those guys are making good pitches and we are not capitalizing on some opportunities.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, after Tampa Bay stranded 10 in Tuesday’s loss to the Yankees.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Desmond Jennings (left knee soreness) left the April 25 game, and he didn’t play April 26-28. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Alex Colome (pneumonia) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on April 11 and April 16, then made rehab starts for Triple-A Durham on April 21 and April 26. Colome will start on May 1 against the Baltimore Orioles.

--LHP Jake McGee (arthroscopic left elbow surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw live batting practice April 13, then pitched in an extended spring training game April 16. He threw a bullpen session April 25 and began a rehab assignment in Class A Charlotte April 28.

--RHP Alex Cobb (right forearm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played catch April 21. He threw 21 fastballs from the mound on April 24 and threw a 30-pitch bullpen session April 27.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27.

--2B Nick Franklin (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was expected to begin a rehab assignment April 28.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He might be able to return in May.

--2B Ryan Brett (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list on April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. There was no word on what is next in his rehab.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Matt Andriese

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

INF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Desmond Jennings

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer