Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Another day, another pitcher comes off the DL with a strong outing.

Right-hander Alex Colome had to take an extended rehab assignment as he dealt with pneumonia before returning to the Rays on Friday and leading a 2-0 shutout of the Orioles.

Colome’s fastball, slider and changeup kept Orioles batters off balance for most of the five innings he pitched. After throwing 60 pitches through five innings, he was pulled.

“He pounded the strike zone,” Orioles infielder Steve Pearce said. “He got ahead of everybody. Had a hard slider, that ball jumped out of his hand and he threw in the mid-90s.”

Colome’s return is the latest in a rotation that is still missing starters Alex Cobb and Matt Moore, but continues to show signs of dominance as the season progresses.

“I can’t say enough about what Colome did,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “He was pretty dominant and gave us five really good innings.”

As Cash continues to piece together a rotation in shambles, he could eventually have too many arms and too few rotation slots but that’s another problem for another time.

On Friday, the Rays were happy to have another piece of the puzzle back on the field and one step closer to what many pundits believe could be the best rotation in baseball.

“(Colome) was locked in and focused on every pitch,” Rays first baseman James Loney said. “He mixed and executed his pitches well. He did a great job.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-10

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 3-2 0.84 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 2-1 3.42 ERA), to be played in St. Petersburg, Fla.

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alex Colome went five shutout innings in his first start of the season. He gave up three hits and struck out six. He threw 60 pitches (42 strikes) and said he felt great. “I don’t feel tired or anything; I feel like I could’ve thrown one or two more innings,” Colome said.

--3B Evan Longoria was 1-for-3 with an RBI double. The hit was the 998th of his career. Longoria is batting .429 (15-for-35) in his last nine games. With two more hits, Longoria will join OFs Carl Crawford and Ben Zobrist as players who had 1,000 in a Rays uniform.

--RF Steven Souza Jr. tied a club record going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. It was the 65th time a Rays player had four strikeouts in a game. The last Rays player to do it was Curt Casail on July 20, 2104 against the Minnesota Twins.

--1B James Loney went 1-for-4 with an RBI that provided all the insurance runs the Rays pitching would need Wednesday. “I was able to work the count to 3-2 and I fouled off a tough pitch before the base hit,” Loney said. “The goal is just to finish with one more run than they did.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt really nice and my fastball was under control. I felt like my control with all my pitches was good. I’ve been out for a long time but I’ve been working hard every day for (this start).” -- RHP Alex Colome, who went five shutout innings in his first start of the season Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Desmond Jennings (left knee soreness) left the April 25 game, and he didn’t play April 26-May 1. He did not have an update on his sore knee after seeing Dr. Koco Eaton on April 30.

--LHP Jake McGee (arthroscopic left elbow surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw live batting practice April 13, then pitched in an extended spring training game April 16. He threw a bullpen session April 25 and began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on April 28. He made his second rehab appearance for Charlotte May 1.

--RHP Alex Colome (pneumonia) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He made rehab starts for Class A Charlotte on April 11 and April 16, then made rehab starts for Triple-A Durham on April 21 and April 26. He was activated from the DL May 1 and started against the Baltimore Orioles.

--RHP Alex Cobb (right forearm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played catch April 21. He threw from a mound April 24 and threw a bullpen session April 27.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27.

--2B Nick Franklin (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was expected to begin a rehab assignment April 28.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He might be able to return in May.

--2B Ryan Brett (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list on April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. There was no word on what is next in his rehab.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Alex Colome

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

INF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Desmond Jennings

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer