Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tampa Bay had been 10-0 this season when scoring first, a testament to the team’s superb pitching, especially in the bullpen. That made Sunday’s loss, with five relievers combining to give up seven hits and four runs, a disappointment.

“We’ve asked a lot of those guys and they’ve been outstanding,” manager Kevin Cash said. “Today, maybe we did it an inning too soon, I did it an inning too soon, but it still doesn’t change the fact that we were going to (go to) those guys eventually.”

Cash pulled starter Nathan Karns after just 66 pitches, when he had cruised through five scoreless innings, allowing only two hits. Cash already had relievers throwing in the fourth inning, however, perhaps trusting his bullpen too much.

Karns said he was surprised to be pulled when he was, but also said it’s up to the team’s coaching staff to make those decisions and up to him to simply pitch as best as he can. Kevin Jepsen’s blown save was just the team’s second in 25 games this season.

“You get the ball to their bullpen, I‘m sure they like their chances,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “You’ve going to have to really grind through there to have an opportunity.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-12

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 2-2, 2.41 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz (1-3, 5.76 ERA)

--2B Logan Forsythe continues to stake claim to the team’s full-time second-base job, with two hits and an RBI on Sunday. It could have been more, but he ran so fast on a potential triple that he slid over and past third base and was tagged out for what is officially a double.

--RHP Nathan Karns pitched well again Sunday, giving up just two hits in five innings of scoreless baseball. He left after only 66 pitches, but lowered his ERA to 4.05, striking out four and walking only one. Pitching continues to be what the Rays do best and a big part of their 13-12 start.

--RHP Kevin Jepsen came in with a 0.87 ERA in his first 10 games with the Rays, but he couldn’t get the third out in the seventh, facing three batters and giving up hits to all three. His ERA is up to 1.74, but he’ll continue to have a key role in the Rays bullpen.

--3B Evan Longoria continues to draw walks without a dangerous bat behind him in the lineup -- with rookie callup Joey Butler batting fifth Sunday, Longoria was walked twice, going 0-for-2 with a strikeout. He’s hitting .274 and has picked up considerably in the past two weeks, but would benefit from healthy bats around him.

--OF Desmond Jennings was placed on the 15-day DL with bursitis in his knee, retroactive to April 26.

Jennings, 28, had missed five games before being a last-minute scratch from Saturday night's game.

--OF Joey Butler was selected from Triple-A Durham to take the place of OF Desmond Jennings. Butler was in the lineup batting fifth against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Butler leads Durham in hits (26), RBIs (15) and total bases (40) and was hitting .222 with no home runs and two RBIs in 18 games this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Karnsy threw the ball really well, gave us an opportunity to win the ballgame. We had the guys we wanted out there and we just got beat. ... We can probably sit and second-guess a lot of situations. That’s on me. Could he have gone back out there? I don’t know.” -- Manager Kevin Cash, after Sunday’s loss, when he pulled starter Nathan Karns after 66 pitches and went with a bullpen that had been strong in the first month of the season.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) was placed on the 15-day DL May 3, retroactive to April 26. He left the April 25 game and didn’t play April 26-May 1. He did not have an update on his sore knee after seeing Dr. Koco Eaton on April 30.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list on April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time since Tommy John surgery last year on May 3, an encouraging step in his recovery. No next move was announced.

--LHP Jake McGee (arthroscopic left elbow surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw live batting practice April 13, then pitched in an extended spring training game April 16. He threw a bullpen session April 25 and began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on April 28. He made his second rehab appearance for Charlotte May 1. He’ll have a rehab appearance at Triple-A Durham likely on May 5.

--2B Nick Franklin (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to make his first rehab appearance at Triple-A Durham on May 5. He’ll start a pattern of playing-DHing-off to start.

--RHP Alex Cobb (right forearm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played catch April 21. He threw from a mound April 24 and threw a bullpen session April 27.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He might be able to return in May.

--2B Ryan Brett (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Alex Colome

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

INF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Guyer

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Joey Butler