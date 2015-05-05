Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Kevin Cash is going to have to do something about these challenges.

Monday night, the rookie manager failed for the 11th straight time in his young managerial career, tying Mike Metheny’s major league record.

Afterward, he could joke about it -- his team defeated the Boston Red Sox 5-1 in the opener of a three-game series.

“That was something we were really trying to go after at the start of the season,” said Cash. “I‘m glad that we’ve successfully done that.”

He said he had some back and forth with Red Sox manager John Farrell, an old pal in the other dugout.

“I’ve kind of explained that we’re not very good at it. I‘m not very good at it,” he said. “That inconclusive just gets me. I‘m not sure what that is.”

The call was on right fielder Steven Sousa Jr. trying to steal second base in the fourth inning -- and the replay was inconclusive. By that time, the Rays (14-12) had already built a 4-0 lead that became 4-1 but was in the capable right hand of Jake Odorizzi.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-12

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (LHP Drew Smyly, 0-0, 3.38 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello (2-2, 5.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Odorizzi pitched seven strong innings to get his first win in his last four starts Monday night. Staked to a 4-0 lead by a new-look batting order, he gave up a run in the bottom of the second and that was it for the night. Making his 12th straight start against an AL East opponent, he gave up seven hits, didn’t walk anyone and struck out six, tying a club record by throwing his sixth straight game without allowing a home run. He is the fourth Rays pitcher to do it. “Odo was outstanding,” manager Kevin Cash said after Odorizzi threw a season-high 110 pitches. The pitcher also helped the Rays to their 13th straight game without allowing 10 hits, one shy of matching the club record and the longest run in the majors this season.

--SS Azdrubel Cabrera, mired in an 0-for-14 slump, was dropped from third to seventh in the batting order. It paid off as he singled his first two times up. He has company ending dry spells -- RF Steve Sousa Jr. snapped an 0-for-18 with hits his last two times up and LF David DeJesus broke an 0-for-17 with a first-inning single.

--DH Joey Butler, playing in his 16th major league game, for his third major league team (his second with Tampa Bay), hit his first major league homer with a man on in the second inning. He was selected from Triple-A Durham on Sunday when LF Desmond Jennings went on the disabled list and has hits in his first two games.

--3B Evan Longoria went 1-for-4, leaving him one hit shy of becoming the third Tampa Bay player to collect 1,000 hits for the franchise. Carl Crawford and Ben Zobrist are the others. He has also made a major league-best 195 straight starts.

--LHP John Smyly faces the Red Sox in the second game of a three-game series at Fenway Park Tuesday night. He is 0-0 but pitched well in a no-decision at Yankees Stadium his last time out. He is 2-0 with a 2.82 ERA in five career appearances (three starts) against the Red Sox.

--RHP Alex Cobb, recovering from a right forearm strain, suffered a setback and was shut down for at least a few days to see how he responds to rest. “He had a little bit of a setback,” manager Kevin Cash said of Cobb, who hasn’t pitched since March 17. “He didn’t feel as good as he hoped.”

--LHP Jake McGee, who had offseason elbow surgery, is slated to make his third rehab start for Triple-A Durham Tuesday night.

--INF Nick Franklin (oblique) begins his rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham Tuesday.

--LHP Matt Moore, making his way back from 2014 Tommy John surgery, threw his first live bullpen, 25 pitches.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m just glad to get deep into the game and save the bullpen a little bit.” -- RHP Jake Odorizzi, who pitched seven strong innings to get his first win in his last four starts Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Alex Cobb (right forearm tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played catch April 21. He threw from a mound April 24 and threw a bullpen session April 27. He suffered a setback May 4 and was shut down for at least a few days to see how he responds to rest. “He had a little bit of a setback,” manager Kevin Cash said. “He didn’t feel as good as he hoped.”

--2B Nick Franklin (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He begins his first rehab appearance at Triple-A Durham on May 5. He’ll start a pattern of playing-DHing-off to start.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list on April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time since Tommy John surgery last year on May 3, an encouraging step in his recovery. He threw his first live bullpen, 25 pitches, on May 4.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) was placed on the 15-day DL May 3, retroactive to April 26. He left the April 25 game and didn’t play April 26-May 1. He did not have an update on his sore knee after seeing Dr. Koco Eaton on April 30.

--LHP Jake McGee (arthroscopic left elbow surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw live batting practice April 13, then pitched in an extended spring training game April 16. He threw a bullpen session April 25 and began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on April 28. He made his second rehab appearance for Charlotte May 1. He’ll have a rehab appearance at Triple-A Durham on May 5.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He might be able to return in May.

--2B Ryan Brett (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Alex Colome

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

INF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Guyer

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Joey Butler