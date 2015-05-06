Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- If Alex Cobb is going to continue to pitch this season, it will be with a partially torn ligament in his right elbow.

Although the Rays have not yet acknowledged the condition of Cobb’s elbow, MLB.com reported the ligament damage. Team president Matt Silverman said the club is “still in wait-and-see mode” about how it will proceed with regard to Cobb’s injury and “will have a lot more clarity in the coming days and the coming weeks.”

It’s possible Cobb could pitch through the partial tear. Yankees ace Masahiro Tanaka had been attempting to do exactly that until he was shut down last month.

Cobb felt tightness in his right forearm, diagnosed as tendinitis, during a spring training start against the Philadelphia Phillies. Expected to be the Rays’ Opening Day starter, he instead began the season on the disabled list but resumed throwing off a mound April 24.

“He’s had some tests performed and we’re awaiting results,” Silverman told MLB.com. “He was throwing. He was progressing, but then had a setback. That was the reason for the medical investigation. We have followed and continue to follow normal protocol with this type of injury. It was a forearm strain. The forearm is closely connected to the elbow, so there’s always concern with forearm strain.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-13

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Alex Colome, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Justin Masterson, 2-0, 4.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Evan Longoria became the third player to reach 1,000 career hits in a Tampa Bay uniform, joining former Rays LF Carl Crawford and INF/OF Ben Zobrist. Longoria’s historic hit came on a leadoff single to center field in the fourth inning of the Rays’ 2-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. It took Longoria 986 games to reach the milestone.

--RHP Alex Cobb’s season is hanging in the balance. The right-hander has a partially torn ligament in his elbow that could require Tommy John surgery that would end his season and keep him out through 2016, per the Tampa Bay Times. Cobb will try to pitch through the injury.

--LHP Drew Smyly took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before giving up the eventual game-winning home run in Tampa Bay’s 2-0 loss on Tuesday. Smyly has allowed three earned runs or fewer in all 10 of his starts with the Rays since being traded by the Detroit Tigers last summer. Smyly allowed one earned run on two hits and a pair of walks and struck out six in six innings.

--DH David DeJesus stole his first base of the year and the first in his last 114 games dating back to Sept. 18, 2013 against the Texas Rangers. DeJesus, who went 2-for-4 at the plate Tuesday, swiped the bag in the second inning. He now has 64 career steals in his 13-year career.

--LHP Jake McGee, who had offseason elbow surgery, was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Durham.

--2B Nick Franklin (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday.

--RHP Grant Balfour, who was designated for assignment by the Rays on April 19 and later was released, signed a minor league contract with the organization. The veteran reliever has joined Triple-A Durham.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s pretty cool. I had read that the other day in the notes that he was creeping up on that. Hopefully he gets another thousand in that time frame. He’s a pretty impressive baseball player.” -- Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash, of 3B Evan Longoria, who became the third player to reach 1,000 career hits in a Tampa Bay uniform, joining former Rays LF Carl Crawford and INF/OF Ben Zobrist. It took Longoria 986 games to reach the milestone.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jake McGee (arthroscopic left elbow surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw live batting practice April 13, then pitched in an extended spring training game April 16. He threw a bullpen session April 25 and began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on April 28. He made his second rehab appearance for Charlotte May 1. He was sent on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham on May 5.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played catch April 21. He threw from a mound April 24 and threw a bullpen session April 27. He suffered a setback May 4 and was shut down for at least a few days to see how he responds to rest. “He had a little bit of a setback,” manager Kevin Cash said. “He didn’t feel as good as he hoped.” He may need Tommy John surgery that would end his season and keep him out through 2016, per the Tampa Bay Times. Cobb will try to pitch through the injury.

--2B Nick Franklin (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Durham on May 5.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list on April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time since Tommy John surgery last year on May 3, an encouraging step in his recovery. He threw his first live bullpen, 25 pitches, on May 4.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) was placed on the 15-day DL May 3, retroactive to April 26. He left the April 25 game and didn’t play April 26-May 1. He did not have an update on his sore knee after seeing Dr. Koco Eaton on April 30.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He might be able to return in May.

--2B Ryan Brett (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Alex Colome

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

INF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Guyer

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Joey Butler