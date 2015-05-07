Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- It worked out fine, all things considered, when reliever Kevin Jepsen successfully walked a tightrope in the eighth inning Wednesday night and emerged with the Tampa Bay Rays’ lead intact.

For the sake of manager Kevin Cash’s heart rate, however, it would have been nice to have Jake McGee.

It won’t be long now before McGee returns to the Rays’ bullpen. The hard-throwing lefty made his third rehab appearance Tuesday night, a one-inning, 15-pitch stint for Triple-A Durham, and moved closer to making his major league season debut after surgery in December to remove “loose bodies” from his elbow.

McGee will make at least one more appearance for Durham, but he could be back with the Rays at some point within the next week. The Rays return home Thursday for eight games against the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees.

“I wouldn’t say there’s no chance,” Cash said, “but I wouldn’t anticipate us really factoring that in until the end of the homestand.”

Ideally, the Rays would have used McGee in the eighth inning Wednesday night to turn switch-hitting Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval around to the right side with two on, one out and a one-run lead. Jepsen, a right-hander, wound up walking Sandoval to load the bases before getting out of the jam.

So, what is left for McGee to do before he comes off the disabled list?

The Rays would like him to pitch multiple innings, according to Cash. They also want to see him pitch in back-to-back games.

“The back-to-back thing, I think we can manage (in the big leagues) a little bit, also,” Cash said. “But the up-down is, I think, a situation we’d like to have him be able to be comfortable doing that. Finish an inning and then go out and get another guy or something.”

Regardless, McGee won’t inherit the closer role immediately upon his return, according to Cash. McGee led the Rays with 19 saves last season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-13

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 2-0, 0.84 ERA) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 3-3, 1.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Joey Butler did it again Wednesday, delivering a two-run, bases-loaded single to right field in the fifth inning to lead Tampa Bay to a series-clinching, 5-3 win in Boston. Butler, who played in his first full series with the Rays after being called up from Triple-A Durham on Sunday, started all three games in the set against the Red Sox, hitting a home run and driving in four runs. Butler hit his first career home run in the second inning of the series opener Monday.

--3B Evan Longoria might be on the verge of a breakout. The Rays’ franchise cornerstone snapped a career-worst, 26-game homerless streak with a pair of solo shots Wednesday. It was Longoria’s 11th career multi-homer game, and he extended his Fenway Park hitting streak to seven games. On the season, Longoria is batting .284 with three homers and eight RBIs.

--RHP Brad Boxberger shut down the Red Sox to earn his seventh save of the year Wednesday night. The closer lowered his ERA to 1.59 though 11 1/3 innings and 12 appearances this season. Boxberger hasn’t allowed a run in his last six appearances and has kept Boston scoreless in three games on the year.

--LHP Jake McGee (offseason elbow surgery) made his third rehab appearance with Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, throwing 14 pitches and striking out one batter in one inning. The closer is expected to pitch another rehab game this Friday in Syracuse. The Rays want to see him working multiple innings and perhaps back-to-back games before activating him. McGee was 5-2 with a career-high 19 saves and 90 strikeouts in 73 games out of the Rays’ bullpen in 2014.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “No, he hasn’t (surprised us). I played with him my last year playing. We were in Triple-A and the guy raked. He’s kind of continued to do so ever since then.” -- Manager Kevin Cash, on LF Joey Butler, who hit a two-run, bases-loaded single Wednesday to help the Rays record a 5-3 win over the Red Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jake McGee (arthroscopic left elbow surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw live batting practice April 13, then pitched in an extended spring training game April 16. He threw a bullpen session April 25 and began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on April 28. He made his second rehab appearance for Charlotte on May 1, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Durham on May 5. He will pitch for Durham again May 8, and he could be activated in mid-May.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played catch April 21. He threw from a mound April 24 and threw a bullpen session April 27. He suffered a setback May 4 and was shut down for at least a few days to see how he responds to rest. “He had a little bit of a setback,” manager Kevin Cash said. “He didn’t feel as good as he hoped.” He may need Tommy John surgery that would end his season and keep him out through 2016, per the Tampa Bay Times. Cobb will try to pitch through the injury.

--2B Nick Franklin (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on May 5.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He might be able to return in May.

--2B Ryan Brett (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Alex Colome

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

INF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Guyer

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Joey Butler