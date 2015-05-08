Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Chris Archer’s learning curve took another hit Thursday.

The inconsistency the Tampa Bay Rays right-hander demonstrated against the Orioles five days earlier appeared once again against the Texas Rangers.

Archer, who entered the contest with the American League’s third best ERA (1.64), failed to make it out of the fourth inning, and the Rays absorbed a 5-4 loss to the Rangers at Tropicana Field.

“Arch just scuffled to find the zone, fell behind on some guys, still had his punchouts, but just a little uncharacteristic of not getting some chase on some pitches and just being out of the zone,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

Walks again were Archer’s own worst enemy. He followed up a season-high four free passes to the Orioles with a repeat performance against the Rangers, finishing with a line of five runs and four hits allowed with four walks and eight strikeouts over 3 1/3 innings.

Perhaps it was just a bad news day for the Rays -- what with Alex Cobb’s return stalled due to a ligament tear in his right elbow and Evan Longoria’s major-league-best games-started streak coming to an end. Whatever the case, Archer knows he has to turn the page.

“It was just a frustrating night, but 80 percent of my games have been overly dominant, and the ones, prior to tonight, the ones that I wasn’t overly dominant in, I still felt good,” he said. “Tonight, though, I didn’t do my job. I just have to make better pitches next time out, period.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-14

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 2-4, 4.05 ERA) at Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 1-1, 4.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Evan Longoria missed his first game in over a year after he was scratched from Thursday’s lineup due to flu-like symptoms. He had compiled a major-league-best 180 consecutive games started and 270 straight games played. The last game he didn’t start was on Sept. 22, 2013. The last game in which he didn’t make an appearance was on July 1, 2013.

--RHP Alex Cobb received a platelet-rich plasma injection to treat the ligament tear in his right elbow. Cobb had the procedure after a second MRI reveled the tear. Cobb plans on resting and icing the elbow over the next month before making a decision on surgery.

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez had his stretch of 16 consecutive batters retired end when he allowed a two-out single to Rangers DH Prince Fielder in the fourth inning Thursday. Ramirez wound up throwing 3 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of RHP Chris Archer.

--1B James Loney hit .333 in April, but he is struggling in May. After going 0-for-4 Thursday in the Rays’ loss to the Rangers, Loney is 4-for-29 (.138) with one homer and two RBIs in seven games this month.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously, maybe not our best performance, especially coming after some good ballgames in Boston.” -- Manager Kevin Cash, after the Rays’ 5-4 loss to the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jake McGee (arthroscopic left elbow surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw live batting practice April 13, then pitched in an extended spring training game April 16. He threw a bullpen session April 25 and began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on April 28. He made his second rehab appearance for Charlotte on May 1, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Durham on May 5. He will pitch for Durham again May 8, and he could be activated in mid-May.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played catch April 21. He threw from a mound April 24 and threw a bullpen session April 27. He suffered a setback May 4 and was shut down for at least a few days to see how he responds to rest. “He had a little bit of a setback,” manager Kevin Cash said. “He didn’t feel as good as he hoped.” He may need Tommy John surgery that would end his season and keep him out through 2016, per the Tampa Bay Times. Cobb will try to pitch through the injury.

--2B Nick Franklin (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on May 5.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He might be able to return in May.

--2B Ryan Brett (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Alex Colome

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

INF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer