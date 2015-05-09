Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Rays’ biggest hit Friday night saw pinch-hitter Brandon Guyer come off the bench and take the first pitch from reliever Alex Claudio for a three-run home run, a testament to Tampa Bay’s aggressive hitting approach.

“He made a little mistake, left a good pitch to hit and that’s why being aggressive, I didn’t want to go up taking a pitch just to see a pitch from him,” Guyer said. “If I did and left that cookie out there, I’d be mad at myself.”

The Rays have gotten amazing production from their bench, which is now hitting .383 with six home runs and 21 RBIs in 60 at-bats. No other team in the American League has more than six RBIs off the bench, so the subs have produced at a rate triple the closest competition in the AL.

Much of that is the Rays getting production despite injuries that have taken away key bats -- utility man Jake Elmore, sent down to Durham after the game, came through with a two-out RBI single in the eighth that brought in a second run on a throwing error to put the game out of reach. Guyer said he wasn’t looking for a home run, but the team’s aggressive approach paid off in a big way.

“I was really just looking for something over the plate to drive,” he said. “In that situation, runner in scoring position less than two outs, I really just want to get the ball in play, hopefully deep enough for a sacrifice fly. Just trying to barrel it up. I knew at the end of the day, if it didn’t get out, it’d be a sac fly, and I’ll take that.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-14

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Ross Detwiler, 0-3, 6.57 ERA) at Rays (RHP Matt Andriese, 0-1, 5.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Brandon Guyer continues to make a case for an everyday role, going 2-for-2 with a three-run home run off the bench in Friday’s 8-2 win against the Rangers. He’s hitting .283 with 10 RBIs on the season in just 60 at-bats. He’ll continue to split time with Kevin Kiermaier and David DeJesus in a deep outfield.

--3B Evan Longoria missed Thursday’s game, ending baseball’s longest consecutive games streak, but he bounced back nicely as a DH Friday, getting two hits and scoring twice in the Rays’ win. His sixth-inning opposite-field single chased Rangers starter Yovanni Gallardo from the game.

--RHP Nathan Karns had his best start of the season, pitching into the eighth with just four hits and two earned runs. He struck out a season-high nine batters while walking only two, lowering his ERA to 3.79. With Alex Cobb done for the year, he’ll be counted on as a starter the rest of the season.

--OF David DeJesus raised his season average from .241 to .300 during a five-game hitting streak, including a solo home run Friday that represented the Rays’ only hit in the first five innings. He’s batting fifth in the Rays’ order and hitting well, with 11 RBIs to tie for third on the team.

--RHP Alex Cobb will have season-ending Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow and won’t pitch again until late 2016 at the earliest. The team moved him to the 60-day DL, a major blow to a pitching staff hoping to get him back from injury.

--LHP Drew Smyly is back on the disabled list with. He had pitched well in three starts with a 2.70 ERA.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi was bumped back a day from his scheduled start Saturday due to flu-like symptoms, with RHP Matt Andriese called up to take his place Saturday. Officially, the Rays’ Sunday starter against Texas is TBA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s very encouraging. We’ve leaned on him among others throughout the early part of the year. Now we know we’re going to be leaning on him even that much more. That gave us a jolt of confidence there.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, on RHP Nathan Karns after a win over Texas on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (flu-like symptoms) was bumped back a day from his scheduled start May 9.

--LHP Drew Smyly (stiffness in shoulder) went on the disabled list May 8.

--LHP Jake McGee (arthroscopic left elbow surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw live batting practice April 13, then pitched in an extended spring training game April 16. He threw a bullpen session April 25 and began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on April 28. He made his second rehab appearance for Charlotte on May 1, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Durham on May 5. He will pitch for Durham again May 8, and he could be activated in mid-May.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He will have season-ending Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow and won’t pitch again until late 2016 at the earliest.

--2B Nick Franklin (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on May 5.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19.

--2B Ryan Brett (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

INF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer