Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG -- Instead of “Rays Up” the slogan for the 2015 Tampa Bay Rays should be “Next Man Up.”

With the likely news coming Monday that Drew Smyly’s season is done it’s going to continue to stretch out one of the most stretched out pitching staffs in baseball.

And all manager Kevin Cash can do and lean on the young staff and hope they can keep the season together.

“It’s been a tremendous effort from the guys who were initially slated to be here and also from the guys that we’ve called from the minor leagues,” Cash said. “Everyone has pitched in and done really well and we know that’s what it’s going to take throughout the course of the year to get to where we want to get.”

When the spring began Cash was looking at one of the best starting rotations in baseball, now he’s looking at his disabled list and probably wondering what he did to deserve such bad luck. In a perfect world, Matt Moore may return after the All-Star Break but Alex Cobb probably won’t be available until pitchers and catchers report...in 2017.

So expect to see more starting opportunities for Nathan Karns and Erasmo Ramirez in the near future. As of now things haven’t been so bad, the Rays haven’t allowed more than five runs in their past 20 games. But Cash’s luck can’t get much worse can it?

“Obviously the news on Drew isn’t looking too good,” Cash said. “But we’ve got a lot of character on this team and the guys I send out there will battle for us.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-15

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Alex Colome, 2-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. Yankees (LHP C.C. Sabathia, 0-5, 5.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Tim Beckham snapped an 0-for-17 slump with a single in the bottom of the sixth inning that ended Wandy Rodriguez’s perfect bid. Beckham is batting a paltry .208 on the season.

--LF Brandon Guyer went 1-for-3 with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning that tied the game at 1-1. Guyer had his eighth RBI in the past 10 games since April 26.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi fought off the flu to pitch 6 2/3 innings and gave up just one run and seven hits while striking out seven on 91 pitches (62 strikes). “I was surprised to get that deep in the game,” Odorizzi said. “My mentality was to get out there and do that, but being able to do it while not feeling the greatest is a good thing.”

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera continued his slump at the plate going 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts. The worst of the strikeouts came in the ninth inning when he fanned on three straight pitches with one out and runners on the corners. He is now batting just .205 on the season.

--LHP Drew Smyly will have his MRI exam Monday. Things don’t look good for Smyly as the Tampa Bay Times reports it is likely a torn labrum and he will miss the remainder of the 2016 season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I tried to give us as many innings as possible with what I had. It was a tough one, but I was able to get through it and the defense really helped me out. I was just trying to pitch to contact to get as many outs as I could as quick as I could.” -- Rays RHP Jake Odorizzi, who fought off the flu to pitch 6 2/3 innings in a loss to Texas on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Drew Smyly (stiffness in shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8. He will have an MRI May 11.

--LHP Jake McGee (arthroscopic left elbow surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw live batting practice April 13, then pitched in an extended spring training game April 16. He threw a bullpen session April 25 and began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on April 28. He made his second rehab appearance for Charlotte on May 1, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Durham on May 5. He will pitch for Durham again May 8, and he could be activated in mid-May.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He will have season-ending Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow and won’t pitch again until late 2016 at the earliest.

--2B Nick Franklin (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on May 5.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19.

--2B Ryan Brett (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Andrew Bellatti

RHP Matt Andriese

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer