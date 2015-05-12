Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tampa Bay’s pitching had been remarkably steady this year, regardless of how many different starting pitchers took the mound as the team battled through a slew of injuries that will continue to limit them all season.

But Alex Colome gave up four home runs -- matching the most by a Rays pitcher at home since Scott Kazmir in 2008 -- this after allowing a total of three home runs in his MLB career coming in, spanning 49 2/3 innings.

“Seemed like they were pretty much on everything Colome was throwing up there,” manager Kevin Cash said. “Give them credit, they came out swinging the bats well from the first inning on. We had too many barreled bats probably go against us than we hit.”

The Rays have three more games against the Yankees in this series, with ace Chris Archer on the mound Tuesday, but they now are 1-6 against the Yankees this season, and 16-10 against the rest of baseball. Rays pitching allowed five runs or more for the first time since April 18, a remarkable run of 20 games that was the longest in the club’s history, which has plenty of dominant pitching.

“We have Arch coming back,” Cash said. “For all those rough nights you have, you’ve just got to make up for them and get two good ones.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-16

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 3-0, 3.97 ERA) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 3-4, 2.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Joey Butler got his second career home run, going back-to-back with Logan Forsythe in the seventh inning. He’s hitting just .214 and had two more strikeouts, but has shown some power as he fills in while Desmond Jennings is on the disabled list.

--RHP Alex Colome saw his season ERA triple in one night, giving up eight runs and 11 hits, including four home runs. Colome threw strikes -- 67 of his 99 pitches -- but too often the Yankees were able to anticipate what was coming and swing accordingly.

--DH Logan Forsythe continues to be a pleasant surprise, consistently hitting in the middle of the Rays’ lineup. He went 3-for-4 with three RBIs on Monday, hitting cleanup, raising his season average to .303 and his RBI total to 15 in 2015.

--3B Evan Longoria went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts, settling back at third base after being sidelined one game and relegated to DH duty twice in the previous four games. He’s still hitting .282, but the Rays are counting on him as a leader at the plate.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tonight obviously was a rough night for us. We liked what Alex had done. He’s thrown the ball really well. Tonight wasn’t maybe his sharpest, but he’s had two really good starts before this.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, after RHP Alex Colome gave up eight runs and 11 hits, including four home runs, in Monday’s loss to the Yankees.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jake McGee (arthroscopic left elbow surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw live batting practice April 13, then pitched in an extended spring training game April 16. He threw a bullpen session April 25 and began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on April 28. He made his second rehab appearance for Charlotte on May 1, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Durham on May 5. He made his fifth rehab appearance for Durham May 11. No word on when his next rehab appearance will be.

--2B Nick Franklin (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on May 5. He’s rotating in DH and games in the field, but no timetable has been set for his return to the majors.

--LHP Drew Smyly (stiffness in shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8. He will have an MRI May 11.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He will have season-ending Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow and won’t pitch again until late 2016 at the earliest.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19.

--2B Ryan Brett (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Andrew Bellatti

RHP Matt Andriese

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer