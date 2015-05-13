Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The month of May has been unkind to Rays starter Chris Archer, who had compiled an 0-2 record with an 8.68 ERA (nine runs in 9 1/3 innings) in two outings. The two appearances were a far cry from the 0.84 ERA in five April starts.

So when the right-hander began Tuesday’s contest against the visiting New York Yankees, he appeared to be on the verge of adding to his string of calamity when he surrendered two runs in the first inning on run-scoring singles to Yankees catcher Brian McCann and right fielder Carlos Beltran.

Archer, though, managed to escape the frame by striking out Yankees third baseman Chase Headley, induced second baseman Stephen Drew into a flyout to center and forced first baseman Garrett Jones into a groundout to second.

From there, he did not allow a run over his seven innings of work to allow the Rays to creep back into the game against Yankees starter Nathan Eovaldi, who the Rays chased in the eighth after plating two runs in the seventh before two more in the eighth that Eovaldi was charged with. The 4-2 comeback victory by the Rays gave them their second win in eight tries against their AL East rivals and moved them back within three games of the division leaders.

“Nice win tonight,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “You could probably make the argument that this might’ve been Arch’s most impressive start -- the way it started and then what he did to finish it. That game could’ve easily got out of hand. Hopefully that, and we all think, is probably a sign of him keep progressing to being that pitcher that we all think he’s capable of being.”

After escaping damage in the second inning following consecutive one-out singles, Archer went the rest of his 105-pitch outing by giving up just one hit. He exited after tossing a perfect seventh and gave way to reliever Kevin Jepsen, who tossed a scoreless eighth to record his first win of the season following Brad Boxberger’s scoreless frame in the ninth.

“From my standpoint, I just tried to stay in the game,” said Archer, who remained unbeaten (5-0) in seven career starts against the Yankees. “I was honestly not thinking about the situation. I was just thinking about executing my pitches and I knew that the hits that they were getting, that wasn’t going to beat me if I stayed down in the zone, use my fastball, use my slider. I just stayed in the present moment and was able to work through the first.”

The Rays won for the first time when trailing after six innings since Sept. 23, 2014 against the Boston Red Sox. Since that September contest, they had lost 13 straight when trailing after six innings.

“The one thing I want to touch on is the resilience of our team,” said Archer, who tossed 32 pitches in the first inning. “Last night, their starter gets into the seventh, eighth inning and we’re not giving up. That’s us. That’s what we’re going to have to do to win and it was nice to see that even in the seventh inning, down two-zero tonight.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-16

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Adam Warren, 2-1, 4.65 ERA) at Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 2-1, 3.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez will start Thursday’s contest despite Ramirez pitching in relief in Monday’s loss to the Yankees. The right-hander allowed a ninth-inning, two-run homer to Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira, his first allowed to a left-handed batter since Aug. 27, 2014 versus the Texas Rangers. Ramirez has a 1.93 ERA over his last seven appearances. In two starts this season, Ramirez has allowed 10 runs (eight earned) over 7 1/3 innings.

--3B Evan Longoria likely will hit third in the batting order moving forward, according to manager Kevin Cash. Before Tuesday, Longoria was batting .182 (2-for-11) in the third hole and .293 (29-for-99) batting fourth this season. Against the Yankees on Tuesday, Longoria went 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI hitting third.

--DH David DeJesus has 13 RBIs on the season, tied for third on the team. He is averaging an RBI every 5.7 at-bats. Last season, he had 19 RBIs for the entire campaign with an RBI every 12.5 at-bats.

--C Rene Rivera threw out two attempted base stealers in the same inning when he got Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury at second and then LF Brett Gardner shortly thereafter. It is the first time a Rays catcher has done so since Dioner Navarro did it on Aug. 22, 2008 against the Chicago White Sox.

--LHP Blake Snell tossed seven scoreless innings on Tuesday night, giving him 40 straight scoreless frames to start the season. In three starts for the Double-A Montgomery Biscuits, the 6-4 left-hander has allowed six hits and five walks over 19 scoreless innings, which comes after 21 straight scoreless frames for Class A Charlotte.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tonight obviously was a rough night for us. We liked what Alex had done. He’s thrown the ball really well. Tonight wasn’t maybe his sharpest, but he’s had two really good starts before this.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, after RHP Alex Colome gave up eight runs and 11 hits, including four home runs, in Monday’s loss to the Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jake McGee (arthroscopic left elbow surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw live batting practice April 13, then pitched in an extended spring training game April 16. He threw a bullpen session April 25 and began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on April 28. He made his second rehab appearance for Charlotte on May 1, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Durham on May 5. He made his third appearance for Durham on May 11. There was no word on when his next rehab appearance would be.

--2B Nick Franklin (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on May 5. He was rotating between serving as a designated hitter and playing games in the field, but no timetable was set for his return to the majors.

--LHP Drew Smyly (left shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8. He was scheduled to have an MRI exam May 11, and he might need season-ending surgery.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He will have season-ending Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow in mid-May, and he won’t pitch again until late 2016 at the earliest.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19.

--2B Ryan Brett (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Andrew Bellatti

RHP Matt Andriese

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer