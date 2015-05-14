Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- In a one-run win, the littlest things can add up to victory, and for the Rays on Wednesday night, a 3-2 win came down to aggressive baserunning by shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera and a few steps forward by center fielder Kevin Kiermaier.

Cabrera, whose second-inning double tied the game at 2-2, saw rookie outfielder Joey Butler hit a bloop into shallow right field and took off immediately, even though there was only one out. His instinct proved right, as the ball dropped in and he scored easily for what would end up as the winning run two hours later.

“Great read. It’s always tough with a second baseman going back on the ball, the right fielder closing in, so it’s really tough to gauge if somebody’s going to make the play,” manager Kevin Cash said. “He probably saw it better than we did in the dugout.”

And in the fifth, with the tying run at second for the Yankees and right fielder Carlos Beltran at the plate, Kiermaier played a hunch and moved up a few steps, helping him be in position to throw home and get an inning-ending out there.

“Beltran, he’s got to hit it really good to get it over my head, and Teixeira had a big secondary (lead),” Kiermaier said. “Thankfully, it ended up working out, because it was a bang-bang play and if I didn’t take those two steps in, who knows what happens. It’s just me trying to have good instincts right there.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-16

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Chase Whitley, 1-1, 3.06 ERA) at Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 0-1, 8.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nathan Karns has won three straight decisions and has allowed two runs or fewer in six of his last seven starts. He opened the game with nine straight balls, but didn’t give up a walk the rest of the night, nor a run after the first inning.

--RHP Brad Boxberger is now 10-for-10 on save opportunities, and Wednesday’s was a perfect ninth, including key strikeouts of Yankees LF Brett Gardner and DH Alex Rodriguez to close out the win.

--OF Joey Butler has been a pleasant surprise, called up while OF Desmond Jennings is on the disabled list. Hitting eighth in the lineup, he went 2-for-3 on Wednesday, driving in the game-winning run in the second and raising his average to .258.

--OF Steven Souza continues his sink-or-swim season, with a solo home run in the first -- his sixth of the year -- and strikeouts in his other three at-bats, giving him a team-high 52 in 118 at-bats this season.

--LHP Drew Smyly (labrum) was moved to the 60-day disabled list with a torn labrum. He’ll check with a specialist, but is in line for season-ending surgery.

--RHP Preston Guilmet was claimed off waivers from Toronto then optioned to Triple-A Durham. He had originally been designated for assignment Sunday by the Pirates.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know how many times you see your starting pitcher come out and throw 9-10 straight balls to lead off the game, but to his credit, he settled back in and gave us five strong innings.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, after RHP Nathan Karns opened the game with nine straight balls, but didn’t give up a walk or a run the rest of the night as the Rays defeated the Yankees Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum, left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8 and was moved to the 60-day disabled list May 13. He had an MRI May 11. He’ll check with a specialist, but is in line for season-ending surgery.

--LHP Jake McGee (arthroscopic left elbow surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw live batting practice April 13, then pitched in an extended spring training game April 16. He threw a bullpen session April 25 and began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on April 28. He made his second rehab appearance for Charlotte on May 1, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Durham on May 5. He made his third appearance for Durham on May 11. There was no word on when his next rehab appearance would be.

--2B Nick Franklin (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on May 5. He was rotating between serving as a designated hitter and playing games in the field, but no timetable was set for his return to the majors.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He will have season-ending Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow in mid-May, and he won’t pitch again until late 2016 at the earliest.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19.

--2B Ryan Brett (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Andrew Bellatti

RHP Matt Andriese

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer