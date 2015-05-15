Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Rays catcher Rene Rivera has handled an ever-changing assortment of starting pitchers like a veteran this season, but his offense hasn’t come as easily in his first season with Tampa Bay.

The veteran managed just five RBIs in his first 95 at-bats with the team, but he nearly matched that total in one night Thursday, hitting a three-run home run and adding an RBI single in the Rays’ 6-1 win over the New York Yankees.

“I was just looking for something in the strike zone so I could put a good swing (on it),” Rivera said. “I saw it pretty well, could stay back and put a good swing on it.”

Rivera’s command behind the plate was exceptional Thursday. Starting pitcher Erasmo Ramirez said he didn’t shake his catcher off once in his five scoreless innings, trusting the catcher’s knowledge of a tough Yankees lineup.

“I just said yes, followed him and the spots he called, just tried to execute the pitch,” Ramirez said.

Rivera is still hitting just .141 on the season, and he was 2-for-24 without an RBI in May before Thursday’s offensive outburst. His bat will come around, the Rays say, but they are happy to have his guidance of the pitching staff for now.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-16

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 3-2, 2.09 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 2-4, 5.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jake McGee was activated from the 15-day disabled list after Thursday’s game, finishing a rehab assignment after offseason elbow surgery. He allowed no runs, two hits and four walks in six innings over a combined six rehab appearances for Class A Charlotte and Triple-A Durham.

--RHP Alex Cobb underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Thursday. Dr. James Andrews performed the procedure to repair the ulnar collateral ligament. Cobb sustained a full tear while attempting to rehab the injury, which originally was diagnosed as forearm tendinitis in March. Cobb was projected as the Rays’ Opening Day starter but is now not expected to pitch again in the major leagues until September 2016. Cobb, 27, is 35-23 with a 3.21 ERA in 81 starts spanning four seasons with the Rays. He went 10-9 with a 2.87 ERA last year.

--LHP Matt Moore, recovering from Tommy John surgery performed in April 2014, will throw a bullpen session Friday and a simulated game Monday in extended spring training. He is unlikely to pitch in the majors until next month.

--C Rene Rivera had a huge night with a three-run home run and RBI single, nearly matching his season RBI total (five) in one game. He hadn’t driven in a run in May before Thursday’s game, so the Rays were pleased to see offense match his stellar game-calling behind the plate.

--RF Steven Souza hit two doubles in Thursday’s win, giving him six on the season, and he scored twice as the Rays got solid production from the heart of their batting order. More impressively, Souza didn’t strike out once, a rare occurrence this season.

--RHP Matt Andriese pitched four innings in relief for the long save (his second of the year). However, he was optioned to the minors after the game to make room for closer Jake McGee, who is set to make his season debut after being sidelined by offseason elbow surgery.

--1B James Loney went 2-for-3 with a walk, raising his average to .240, and he turned a double play with a nimble catch of a line drive near the bag. Loney was caught stealing for the first time in two years, a rare attempt on the basepaths.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This was a big win for the team. Great defense behind me. They made great plays behind me and that helped this happen today.” -- RHP Erasmo Ramirez, who threw five scoreless innings Thursday in the Rays’ 6-1 win over the Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jake McGee (arthroscopic left elbow surgery in December 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He threw live batting practice April 13, then pitched in an extended spring training game April 16. He threw a bullpen session April 25 and began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on April 28. He made his second rehab appearance for Charlotte on May 1, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Durham on May 5. He made his third appearance for Durham on May 11. He was activated after the May 14 game.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He had an MRI exam May 11. He will check with a specialist, but he is in line for season-ending surgery.

--2B Nick Franklin (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on May 5. He was rotating between serving as a designated hitter and playing games in the field, but no timetable was set for his return to the majors.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He will throw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19.

--2B Ryan Brett (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Andrew Bellatti

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer