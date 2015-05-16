Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- With injuries ravaging their starting rotation, the Tampa Bay Rays have needed the few healthy arms they’ve been able to maintain to produce quality outings.

One of those arms, right-hander Jake Odorizzi, did the job again Friday, allowing three runs in six-plus innings of work. Unfortunately for the Rays, it wasn’t enough as the Twins rallied for a pair of runs in the seventh in a 3-2 win.

“Jake threw the ball really well,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “We put him in a tough situation. He gave us plenty to help us win tonight.”

Cash was so confident in Odorizzi’s off-speed stuff, he put him out there to start the seventh inning despite the fact he was already at 98 pitches. His job: Try and get the first two Twins hitters out before leaving second baseman Brian Dozier for righty reliever Kevin Jepsen.

“He’s done it for me in the past. I think this was the first time it has backfired,” Odorizzi said. “I feel extremely bad about it; I pride myself on games where we have one-run leads and to give it up right there, it’s really frustrating to say the least.”

Odorizzi, who dropped to 3-3 with the loss, allowed two mistakes -- a solo homer to Twins second baseman Brian Dozier to lead off the third inning and a RBI triple to shortstop Danny Santana in the seventh -- but deftly navigated around trouble in several other frames to keep the Rays in front and within striking distance.

The Twins got runners to second and third with one out in the first inning before Odorizzi struck out third baseman Trevor Plouffe and catcher Kurt Suzuki to end the threat.

Minnesota also got runners into scoring position in the second, third and sixth innings, but each time, Odorizzi was able to get out of trouble.

”The first inning, to get out of there with no runs then to give it up late with the bottom of the order,“ Odorizzi said. ”Not taking anything away from them, but I was pretty confident I could get through those first two guys and that would be it.

In all, Odorizzi allowed eight hits and walked none while striking out five, giving the Rays exactly what they need as they look to keep pace with the New York Yankees in the American League East -- even if they weren’t able to pull out a win on Friday.

“It’s just frustrating. I haven’t been this frustrated in a while,” Odorizzi said.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-17

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Alex Colome, 2-1, 5.63 ERA) at Twins (RHP Trevor May (2-3, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alex Cobb had successful Tommy John surgery on his right elbow on Thursday. He will miss the remainder of this season and most of 2016.

--LHP Matt Moore threw a bullpen session and pitched in a simulated game in Port Charlotte, Fla. on Friday as he attempts to return from Tommy John surgery.

--RHP Kyle McPherson signed a two-year contract with the Rays and will report to extended spring training. McPherson hasn’t pitched in a major league game since 2012 when he played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, going 0-2 with a 2.73 ERA.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi allowed three runs on eight hits in six-plus innings of work, dropping to 3-3. For Odorizzi, it was his seventh quality start this season, tied for most among American League starters. The home run allowed to Dozier in the third inning was only his second allowed this season. Odorizzi has not allowed a walk in his last 109 batters faced.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We liked the matchups. We got burned a little bit.” --Rays manager Kevin Cash on leaving RHP Jake Odorizzi in the game despite him having 98 pitches through six innings.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He had an MRI exam May 11. He will check with a specialist, but he is in line for season-ending surgery.

--2B Nick Franklin (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on May 5. He was rotating between serving as a designated hitter and playing games in the field, but no timetable was set for his return to the majors.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19.

--2B Ryan Brett (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Andrew Bellatti

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer