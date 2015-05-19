Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tampa Bay Rays right-handed pitcher Andrew Bellatti’s first stint in the major leagues didn’t last long, but if his early success is any indication of what to come, he won’t be back in the minors very long.

Bellatti was optioned back to Triple-A Durham following the game on Saturday to make room on the roster for infielder Nick Franklin, who was activated off the 15-day disabled list for the first time this season after sustaining an oblique injury in spring training.

A 12th-round pick of the Rays in 2009, Bellatti’s first week in the majors was a whirlwind. He earned the victory in his major league debut, pitching 3 1/3 innings of shutout relief, allowing just one hit and one run.

He became the 10th Ray in team history to win his big-league debut and just the third non-starter.

“What a performance; gets off the plane and picks up a win,” Rays manager Kevin Cash told MLB.com after the game. “Extremely deserving (of the win) for what he provided.”

On Saturday against Minnesota, Bellatti nearly did it again.

After right-hander Alex Colome was lifted after just 3 1/3 innings of work, Bellatti entered and went the next 2 2/3, long enough for the Rays to erase a 3-1 deficit and tie the score at 3-3 in the seventh.

Right-hander Kevin Jepsen allowed two unearned runs and Tampa eventually lost 6-4, but Bellatti’s effort out of the pen gave Tampa a chance.

“I feel like I’ve held my own pretty well,” Bellatti said. “I’ve just tried to kind of come in and go for it; not really hold anything back, not really shy away from anyone.”

That attitude was on display in Bellatti’s final inning of work on Saturday. After allowing a leadoff walk and a double, Bellatti buckled down and struck out the next three batters he faced, keeping the Rays within two runs.

In the next half inning, Tampa tied the game on a two-run homer by second baseman Tim Beckham.

Despite not getting a win the second time around, Bellatti’s brief stint in the majors made an impact on his manager.

“He came up here and did everything he could possibly do to showcase himself really well,” Cash said. “He put himself in that mix when we need arms.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-18

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 1-1, 6.66 ERA) at Braves (RHP Mike Foltynewicz, 2-0, 4.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Nick Franklin was activated off the 15-day disabled list following the game on Saturday and arrived in the Twin Cities in time to start at second base and bat eighth in Sunday’s series finale. Franklin, who missed the first six weeks of the regular season with an oblique injury, had two hits, including a single and a double, in his debut.

--LHP Jake McGee, activated before Friday’s game, pitched in his first game of the season on Sunday. McGee pitched one perfect inning, striking out two and hitting 97 mph on the radar gun.

--RHP Chris Archer allowed one run on four hits -- all singles -- and a walk in six innings of work on Sunday, picking up his fourth win. Archer has allowed three earned runs total over his past two starts in wins against the Twins and New York Yankees. ”Commanding the strike zone,“ Rays manager Kevin Cash said. ”Today, I don’t think it was an easy outing by any means for him. You factor in their quality at-bats and guys laying off sliders, he had to make some quality pitches today on balls over the plate, which he did.

--3B Evan Longoria went 2-for-6 with three RBIs on Sunday. Longoria is hitting .315 over his past 24 games with six doubles, three homers and 15 driven in. It was the third time this season Longoria has driven in multiple runs.

--RHP Andrew Bellatti was optioned to Triple-A Durham. Bellatti allowed no runs in six innings for the Rays, including 2 2/3 innings of shutout relief against the Twins on Saturday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His stuff is elite stuff. When he’s throwing strikes, he’s going to have a lot of good outings.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, on RHP Chris Archer.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He had an MRI exam May 11. He will check with a specialist, but he is in line for season-ending surgery.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19.

--2B Ryan Brett (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer