Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Erasmo Ramirez is making a case to remain in the Tampa Bay starting rotation.

The right-hander didn’t dazzle on Tuesday, but pitched well enough to keep his team in the game and will get another start.

Ramirez pitched five innings and allowed three runs on two hits. He struck out five, walked two and hit two batters. Other than giving up three runs in the second inning, Ramirez handcuffed the Braves with a good off-speed pitch. He retired 12 of the last 13 batters he faced before being lifted for a pinch hitter.

“Erasmo, what he provided, was outstanding,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Didn’t get too much contact made off him. He may have slipped into that mode of nibbling too much (in the third inning). To his credit he kept it right there and gave us a chance to get back in the ball game.”

Ramirez was coming off a five-inning scoreless stint against the Yankees on May 14. That game, starting on two days rest, he allowed a leadoff single and didn’t give up another hit. That win was his first since his season debut with Seattle in 2014.

Cash said the Rays will continue to stretch Ramirez out. He threw 68 pitches in his last start and threw 80 against the Braves. Ramirez will likely be allowed to pitch as many as 100 the next time out, Cash said.

Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said, “I saw 93 (mph) on his last pitch, which was the hardest I’d seen him all night. Tells me he still had something left.”

He was acquired by the Rays just before the start of the season. Tampa Bay sent left-hander Mike Montgomer to the Mariners for Ramirez. He had spent seven years in the Seattle organization and made his big-league debut in 2014 when he went 1-8 with a 5.26 ERA.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-18

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 3-3, 2.36 ERA) at Braves (RHP Williams Perez, 0-0, 15.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (3-3, 2.36) has been a model of consistency this season. He’s pitched into the seventh inning in all eight starts (equaling his total from 2014) and hasn’t allowed a walk in his last four starts, a span of 24 innings. He ranks first in the league in opponent’s on-base percentage (.246) and is sixth in the America League with a 2.36 ERA. He has never faced the Braves and is 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA in six interleague starts.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. ended an 0-for-8 streak by picking up singles in his first two at-bats on Tuesday. Among American League rookies, Souza ranks second with 31 hits.

--LHP Jake McGee pitched a scoreless inning on Tuesday and struck out two. In two games since returning from the disabled list, McGee has four strikeouts and has allowed only one hit. He was consistently hitting 97 mph on the radar gun.

--1B James Loney extended his hitting streak to six games with a single in the first inning. He’s batting .454 (10-for-22) during that span, which came after he went through a 1-for-12 skid. He set up the game-winning rally by drawing a two-out walk.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had some nice at-bats and some really big hits.” -- Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash, after a win vs. Atlanta on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He had an MRI exam May 11. He will check with a specialist, but he is in line for season-ending surgery.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19.

--2B Ryan Brett (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer