Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Tampa Bay Rays, who have seemingly had nothing except bad injury news about their rotation the past few years, might finally have something to be encouraged about.

Drew Smyly is attempting to avoid labrum surgery and could be back by August or September if all goes well.

The left-hander went to Texas to consult with Dr. Keith Meister and had a cortisone injection to aid the discomfort before beginning a program of rest and rehab.

Surgery would end Smyly’s season after three starts and likely sideline him into the 2016 season.

Manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday “we’re optimistic” and “hearing good things” on Smyly. Team officials will meet with Smyly on Thursday when the Rays return to St. Petersburg to begin a four-game series with Oakland.

Smyly was sidelined from spring training to late April with shoulder tendonitis, felt fine in making two starts then had some tightness and discomfort in his third, on May 5 at Boston.

The 25-year-old was diagnosed with a torn labrum and later moved from the 15-day to 60-day disabled list.

In addition to Smyly, the Rays rotation has lost right-hander Alex Cobb to a torn elbow ligament and won’t get left-hander Matt Moore back from 2014 Tommy John surgery until midseason.

Smyly came to the Rays in the David Price trade last July and went 3-1 with a 1.70 ERA in seven starts. He was 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA in his three games this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-19

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 1-3, 2.63 ERA) at Rays (RHP Alex Colome, 2-1, 6.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Odorizzi suffered another hard-luck loss, losing 2-1 in Atlanta on Wednesday despite giving up just four hits in six innings. He is 3-4 despite a 2.43 ERA as the Rays have scored just 15 runs for him in nine games. Odorizzi has gone at least six innings in each of his starts.

--1B James Loney drove in Tampa Bay’s only run on a sacrifice fly in a 2-1 loss at Atlanta on Wednesday and extended his hitting streak to seven games with a double in the sixth inning. He was 1-for-3 with a walk and is batting .458 (11-for-24) during the streak.

--RHP Alex Colome will try to bounce back from the shortest start of his career when he faces Oakland on Thursday in the opener of a four-game home series. He gave up three runs in 3 1/3 innings at Minnesota and didn’t record a strikeout in the no-decision. Colome, who is 2-1 with a 6.05 ERA, was hospitalized with pneumonia during spring training and began the season with six minor league rehab outings. He has never faced Oakland.

--RHP Nate Karns, who had his scheduled start skipped on Tuesday, will pitch on Saturday at home against Oakland. That will give him nine days off since he worked five innings in a victory over the New York Yankees. He allowed seven hits and two runs while striking out six and walking two. Karns, 27, has won his late three decisions and is 3-1 with a 3.77 ERA in eight starts.

--INF Tim Beckham played in his first game at Atlanta on Tuesday and grounded out as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning. Beckham, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 draft, is hitting .210 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 32 games while playing mainly second base. He missed the 2014 season after a knee injury.

--LHP Drew Smyly is attempting to avoid labrum surgery and could be back by August or September if all goes well. He went to Texas to consult with Dr. Keith Meister and had a cortisone injection to aid the discomfort before beginning a program of rest and rehab. Surgery would end Smyly’s season after three starts and likely sideline him into the 2016 season, but manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday “we’re optimistic” and “hearing good things” on Smyly.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You feel for him because he’s pitched really well all year. We need to get runs for him, but we’ll take outings like this any day.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, on RHP Jake Odorizzi after a loss Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He went to Texas to consult with Dr. Keith Meister and had a cortisone injection to aid the discomfort before beginning a program of rest and rehab. Surgery would end Smyly’s season after three starts and likely sideline him into the 2016 season, but manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday “we’re optimistic” and “hearing good things” on Smyly.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19.

--2B Ryan Brett (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer