Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays lead the majors with 18 saves, and their stellar relief continued Thursday night when four relievers each pitched a scoreless inning in a 3-0 win over the Oakland Athletics.

“The bullpen, they’ve been consistent all year -- they’ve been outstanding,” manager Kevin Cash said.

The healthy return of last year’s closer, Jake McGee, completed a dominating 1-2-3 punch for the final three innings, with right-hander Kevin Jepsen, left-hander McGee and right-hander Brad Boxberger closing the door on many close wins.

Tampa Bay’s bullpen has a 1.84 ERA since April 19 while holding opposing batters to a .186 batting average. Boxberger is 12-for-12 on save opportunities, and he held the opponent scoreless in his each of his past 11 appearances. The relievers combined for six strikeouts Thursday, including two each from McGee and Boxberger. Right-hander Steve Geltz, Jepsen, McGee and Boxberger allowed only two hits and one walk to the 14 batters they faced.

Strong relief pitching is helping the Rays turn things around at Tropicana Field, where they opened the season 1-5 but are 12-5 since, including four consecutive wins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-19

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 2-2, 3.08 ERA) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 4-4, 2.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Drew Smyly, who has a tear in his left shoulder’s labrum, will not opt for surgery and will try to recover with eight weeks of rehab, targeting a late-July return. He went on the disabled list May 8 after posting an 0-1 record with a 2.70 ERA in three starts this season.

--DH David DeJesus continued his strong hitting, as his RBI double and solo homer accounted for two of the Rays’ three runs. DeJesus is batting .324 and has 18 RBIs on the season, the team’s best average and tied for the most RBIs.

--RF Steven Souza continues to struggle with strikeouts, as he whiffed four times in four at-bats Thursday night. He has a team-high 62 K’s in 142 at-bats this season. He leads the team with six home runs but must lower his strikeout totals.

--LHP Jake McGee is off to a strong start since returning from elbow surgery. He has a 0.00 ERA after three games. On Thursday, he struck out two of the three batters he faced in a perfect eighth inning, part of a dominating night for the Rays bullpen.

--RHP Brad Boxberger is a perfect 12-for-12 on save opportunities after pitching a scoreless ninth Thursday. He gave up two singles but stranded both runners, getting a strikeout to end the game and clinch the 3-0 win over Oakland.

--LHP Matt Moore will throw two innings in extended spring training Saturday morning. He is recovering from Tommy John surgery performed in April 2014.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You want to be in this position at the end of the year. It’s always nice to be here where we’re at ... but I don’t think we’ll get too caught up in where we’re at at this given point. We just want to play good baseball.” -- Manager Kevin Cash, after the Rays grabbed sole possession of first place in the American League East with a 3-0 win over the A’s on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He will attempt to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18. He is scheduled to pitch in extended spring training May 23.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19.

--2B Ryan Brett (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer