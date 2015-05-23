Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer knew all he had to do is get Friday’s contest to his bullpen, what with the relief corps having tossed 143 scoreless frames heading into the game against the Oakland Athletics.

Archer did just that as he escaped jams in the first with men on second and third base and the third with men on first and second and finished his 107-pitch outing by allowing just one run. After 5 1/3 innings, he gave way to the pen, which surrendered a run on a sacrifice fly in the ninth but managed to secure the Rays’ fifth straight win at home.

“That’s what’s nice about playing on a good team, your teammates will bail you out and the fact that our bullpen is the best in baseball,” said Archer, who had eight strikeouts to bring his season total to 70 -- second in the American League. “It’s comforting. I came out of the game and I wasn’t worried about the runs scoring. I knew (reliever Brandon Gomes) would come in and do his job.”

Holding a 3-1 lead, Archer began the sixth by surrendering consecutive singles to A’s catcher Stephen Vogt and third baseman Brett Lawrie before inducing first baseman Max Muncy into a flyout to left. After walking Marcus Semien, who was pinch-hitting for shortstop Andy Parrino, Archer gave way to Gomes, who proceeded to strike out left fielder Sam Fuld and forcing center fielder Billy Burns into a line-out to Rays center fielder Brandon Guyer.

“He just seems to handle the situation with a guy on base,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said when discussing Gomes’ dependability. “We really like the role that he can come in and even when he has to hold a guy, it doesn’t alter his pitch mix or anything he does.”

Although highly praised, the bullpen did have a hiccup in the ninth when Cash had to bring in closer Brad Boxberger after righty Ernesto Frieri surrendered a run on a sacrifice fly and had one on base with Vogt -- who entered Friday’s contest with a .593 slugging percentage -- coming to the plate. Boxberger sealed the deal by striking out Vogt to pick up his 13th save of the season in as many chances.

With the win and a loss by the New York Yankees, the Rays move 1 1/2 games ahead of the Yankees for the first-place lead in the AL East, their largest division lead since the end of play on May 4, 2012.

The win, though, came at a price as the Rays optioned outfielder Tim Beckham after the game to Triple-A Durham and called up lefty Enny Romero after using five relievers Friday night. Beckham is hitting .224 after a 2-for-4 night on Friday, including his fifth homer of the season in Friday’s game. Romero pitched in just one game last season, giving up one hit in 4 2/3 innings in a late-season start to help the Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles on Sept. 22.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-19

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Kendall Graveman, 1-2, 8.27 ERA) at Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 3-1, 3.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) will begin a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on Sunday. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19.

--INF Ryan Brett (dislocated left shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on Sunday. He went on the 15-day disabled list April 22.

--3B Evan Longoria reclaimed the team lead for RBIs with 21 after his three-run homer, breaking the tie with Logan Forsythe and David DeJesus. It was Longoria’s first home run since May 9 against Texas.

--OF Steven Souza Jr. hit his team-leading seventh home run, tying Toronto’s Devon Travis for the AL lead among rookies.

QUOTE TO NOTE: "That's what's nice about playing on a good team. Your teammates will bail you out, and the fact that our bullpen is the best in baseball, it's comforting. We stay in the moment so things that happen in the past, even if it's one pitch ago, we let it go and we move forward." -- RHP Chris Archer, who allowed just one run in Friday's win over Oakland.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He will begin a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on May 24.

--2B Ryan Brett (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. He will begin a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on May 24.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He will attempt to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18. He is scheduled to pitch in extended spring training May 23.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer