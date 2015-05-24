Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays have somehow made it to first place in the American League East despite a record number of early injuries. But Tampa Bay will be tested further with three starting position players leaving Sunday’s game with injuries.

Outfielder Steven Souza left in the third inning with a sprained left wrist, and then first baseman James Loney (sprained finger) and shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (strained left groin) followed with early exits. None has been placed on the disabled list, but it is another challenge for a team already overloaded with injuries.

“I think I’ll be all right in a couple of days,” Cabrera said. “I tried to go back to second after my single in the seventh, and I felt a little pop over there, but it’s not a big deal.”

The Rays opened up a spot for a promotion by optioning reliever Preston Guilmet back to Durham, but Tampa Bay cannot afford to lose another bat, with outfielder Desmond Jennings and designated hitter John Jaso among the key bats already out with injuries.

“It was lingering a little bit, but nothing too severe,” said Souza, who will undergo an MRI exam Monday. “On the check-swing I felt pain, so we’re just being cautious.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-21

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 1-1, 2.76 ERA) at Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 3-4, 2.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Logan Forsythe added two more hits and brought in the Rays’ only runs with a two-run single in the eighth inning Sunday. He’s hitting .298 and continues to be a consistent producer at the plate, with one less RBI than Evan Longoria.

--1B James Loney had two hits Sunday, and his absence would significantly impact the middle of the Rays’ batting order if he misses any time with a sprained middle finger on his right hand, injured as he slid into third base.

--RF Steven Souza has played in 43 of the Rays’ 45 games, but could be sidelined with a sprained left wrist, injured in a collision at home plate. Souza has the team lead in home runs (seven) and stolen bases (seven).

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez had his longest outing of the season at six innings on Sunday, but he gave up three runs in the sixth on a three-run home run, boosting his season ERA to 6.62. He was more upset about five walks than the runs he gave up.

--LHP Enny Romero was called up from Triple-A Durham on Saturday. He had appeared in one game for the Rays this season, giving up one hit and one run, while striking out three and walking five in three innings.

--INF Tim Beckham was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Saturday. Beckham was hitting .224 with five homers in 35 games for the Rays.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We saw two pretty good pitchers. We know about Sonny Gray and how good he is. (A’s Sunday starter Sonny Gray) is as good as anybody in the American League, so you anticipate that. ... Hopefully, we’ll get Oakland out of here and bring Seattle in and get heated back up.” - Rays manager Kevin Cash, whose team scored a combined two runs in losses Saturday and Sunday to Oakland.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B James Loney (sprained right middle finger) was injured sliding into third base on May 24. He’s officially day-to-day.

--RF Steven Souza (sprained his left wrist) was injured in a collision at the plate on May 24. He will undergo an MRI exam on May 25 and is listed as day to day.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera (strained his left groin) was injured on the basepaths on May 24. He is expected to return soon.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He threw a scoreless inning in a rehab assignment at Class-A Charlotte on May 24 and will report to Triple-A Durham on May 25.

--2B Ryan Brett (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on May 24.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He will attempt to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18. He was scheduled to pitch in extended spring training May 23.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP Enny Romero

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Nick Franklin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer