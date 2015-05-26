Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A new slew of injuries won’t help the Tampa Bay Rays’ disappearing offense.

“I think we’re just getting pitched tough right now,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said after his team totaled three runs in its last three losses, including a 4-1 defeat to the Seattle Mariners on Monday. “We’re probably not seeing the ball as well as we’d like right now. That can change overnight, so bounce back tomorrow and hopefully a couple of guys get some big hits.”

The Rays managed eight hits Monday but went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position, stranding 11 baserunners. Outfielder Kevin Kiemaier had two costly strikeouts to end innings, and second baseman Nick Franklin saw his average drop to .118.

Tampa Bay will be without a key hitter, first baseman James Loney, for four to six weeks as he is sidelined with a broken left middle finger. Two more starters -- right fielder Steven Souza Jr. and shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera -- sat out Monday’s game with minor injuries but could be back in the lineup Tuesday.

The replacements weren’t part of the offensive problem Monday. Fill-in outfielder Jake Elmore went 2-for-2 with a walk, and shortstop Tim Beckham went 1-for-3. Both were called up from Triple-A Durham before the game.

In the three-game losing streak, only one Rays player -- infielder Logan Forsythe -- has driven in any runs, something that has to change in a hurry if Tampa Bay wants to stay in first place in the American League East.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-22

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Mariners (LHP J.A. Happ, 3-1, 3.61 ERA) at Rays (RHP Alex Colome, 3-1, 4.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B James Loney will miss four to six weeks after breaking his left middle finger in Sunday’s loss. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list but could be out until the All-Star break, a key loss for the Rays.

--RF Steven Souza Jr. sat out Monday’s game after spraining his left wrist in Sunday’s loss. He should be available to return to the lineup Tuesday.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera sat out Monday’s game after straining his left groin while on the basepaths Sunday. He should be available to return Tuesday.

--2B/1B Logan Forsythe has the Rays’ only RBIs in the past three games, driving in two Sunday and hitting a solo home run in Monday’s loss. He will be the team’s primary first baseman for the next month while James Loney is sidelined, showing the versatility that is one of his best assets.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi continues to pitch well while receiving next to no run support -- the Rays have scored a total of five runs in his past four starts. He gave up two runs, one earned, in seven innings during Monday’s loss to the Mariners, his fourth consecutive defeat. However, he lowered his ERA to 2.31.

--INF/OF Jake Elmore went 2-for-2 in his first game back from Triple-A Durham. He can play nearly every position on the field, and that flexibility will get him consistent playing time as the Rays battle injuries at multiple positions.

--SS Tim Beckham, called up from Triple-A Durham before the Monday’s game, committed a costly error in the first and misplayed another ball that was ruled a double, leading to two runs in the Rays’ 4-1 loss to the Mariners. SS Asdrubal Cabrera sat out Monday’s game with a groin strain, but the Rays may need his defense back in a hurry.

--RHP Preston Guilmet, recalled from Durham on Sunday, was optioned back to the Triple-A team Monday. He pitched two innings of one-run ball Sunday in his major league season debut. Guilmet, 27, has no decisions, a 2.04 ERA and one save in 14 Triple-A appearances this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It seemed like these last three have all kind of been a little similar: We can’t quite piece anything together offensively. We left (11) guys on base today, and generally when you do that and you’re only getting one across, that doesn’t amount to many good things.” -- Manager Kevin Cash, after the Rays’ 4-1 loss to the Mariners on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Steven Souza Jr. (sprained left wrist) was injured May 24, and he didn’t play May 25. He is expected to be available May 26.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera (strained his left groin) was injured May 24, and he didn’t play May 25. He is expected to be available May 26.

--1B James Loney (broken left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He is out until late June or early July.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on May 24, and he will move his rehab to Triple-A Durham on May 25.

--2B Ryan Brett (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on May 24.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He will attempt to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18. He was scheduled to pitch in extended spring training May 23.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Forsythe

2B Nick Franklin

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

INF/OF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer