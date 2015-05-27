Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A few hits with runners in scoring position weren’t enough to prevent the Tampa Bay Rays from falling out of first place in the American League East.

The Rays finished 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position Tuesday during a 7-6, 10-inning loss to the Seattle Mariners, allowing the New York Yankees to pass Tampa Bay for the division lead.

The loss was the Rays’ fourth in a row, matching the team’s worst skid of the season.

“We got big hits, they got big hits,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Their hits just ultimately outnumbered ours, more timely.”

Over the past four games, the Rays are 5-for-41 (.122) with runners in scoring position.

The most unfortunate run not plated came in the ninth inning when third baseman Evan Longoria hit a deep ball to left off Mariners closer Fernando Rodney with the bases loaded and the Rays trailing 6-3. What could have been a walk-off homer turned into a two-run double.

After the Rays managed to score just one more run in the inning, the failure to produce the extra run, combined with Kyle Seager’s home run heroics, kept the Rays searching for answers.

“Obviously, when you come back like that, you get frustrated when you put yourself in a position to win, but there were plenty of other things to be frustrated about,” Cash said.

Perhaps one of those things was the way a normally reliable bullpen faltered at the end.

In the 10th inning, Seager crushed the Rays’ hopes by smacking his second home run of the game -- two innings after he gave the Mariners their second lead of the game with a grand slam off left-hander Jake McGee. The solo home run off Rays closer Brad Boxberger was the third baseman’s 10th of the year, and it completed a 3-for-5, six-RBI night for the Mariners slugger.

“We had our big boys at the end,” Cash said. “Just didn’t make some plays, didn’t make some pitches. Good hitters, we talked about it to start the series, that their two-three-four guys are a very potent group, and they definitely showed that today.”

Seager, who earlier extended his hitting streak to 14 straight games with an infield single, has 17 hits in 44 at-bats during the streak.

Cash also lamented the error by second baseman Nick Franklin in the eighth inning that preceded Seager’s grand slam.

“It didn’t help quite a bit,” Cash said. “It looked like ... if he catches it, it’s a fairly easy double-play ball. When you’re talking about man on third, two outs, as opposed to bases loaded, no outs, it factors.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-23

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 7-1, 2.19 ERa) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 5-4, 2.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Jake Elmore had a pair of two-out, run-scoring hits -- a two-run single in the first inning and an RBI single in the third. He added a game-tying fielder’s choice in the ninth for a career-high four RBIs. He is 4-for-7 since his recall from the minors Monday. “Jake Elmore picking us up,” manager Kevin Cash said. “We talked about getting the big hit. He provided two of them early.”

--3B Evan Longoria singled in the fifth inning to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. He added a two-run double in the ninth and finished 3-for-5. He is 14-for-41 (.341) during the streak.

--OF Desmond Jennings (knee) made some throws and took some swings before Tuesday’s game, manager Kevin Cash said. However, there is no timetable for Jennings to begin a rehab assignment.

--LHP Matt Moore will throw in a second extended spring training game Thursday. He is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery performed in April 2014.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera missed his second consecutive start due to a strained left groin, but he drew an intentional walk as a ninth-inning pinch hitter and stayed in the game to play defense. Before the game, manager Kevin Cash said Friday was a realistic target for Cabrera’s return to the lineup.

--RF Steven Souza Jr. remained out Tuesday, but he hopes to avoid the disabled list. He sprained his left wrist Sunday, and he missed the past two games.

--RHP Grant Balfour was granted his release, ending his stint with Triple-A Durham. The former Rays reliever had no decisions and a 2.79 ERA in eight relief appearances for Durham. He had a 6.26 ERA in six appearances for Tampa Bay earlier this season.

--2B Ryan Brett moved his rehab from Class A Charlotte to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, and he went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. He went 2-for-3 Sunday in his lone rehab game with Charlotte. Brett has been on the disabled list since April 22 due to a dislocated left shoulder.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Credit Alex Colome for the way he threw the ball given the first inning and how all the scenarios played out.” -- Manager Kevin Cash, on RHP Alex Colome, who gave up two first-inning runs but no more in his 5 1/3-inning outing Tuesday. The Rays ultimately lost 7-6 to the Mariners in 10 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Steven Souza Jr. (sprained left wrist) was injured May 24, and he didn’t play May 25-26. He hopes to avoid a stint on the disabled list.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera (strained left groin) was injured May 24, and he didn’t play May 25. He appeared as a sub May 26, and he is day-to-day.

--1B James Loney (broken left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He is out until late June or early July.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on May 24, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Durham on May 26.

--2B Ryan Brett (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on May 24, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Durham on May 26.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He will attempt to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18. He was scheduled to pitch in extended spring training May 23.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Forsythe

2B Nick Franklin

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

INF/OF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer