Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Tampa Bay will have to fill the hole at first base caused by James Loney’s fractured finger for up to six weeks. Manager Kevin Cash said they’ll sometimes have to try different things in that spot.

One of them came in Friday’s series opener in Baltimore, when the skipper put Jake Elmore there. Elmore has played 97 games in the major leagues -- just one at first, but Cash wanted to give him a shot there.

“We’ll see how it plays,” Cash said. “We know we’re asking a lot of Jake, but he seems extremely versatile in everything he does, so hopefully it’ll work out for him.”

Elmore did fine in the field. He finished with seven putouts and no errors in the 2-1 loss.

That move also let him shift Logan Forsythe to second base from first, where he had played the last three games since Loney’s injury. Cash then can pair up Forsythe with Asdrubal Cabrera at shortstop, and the manager likes them together.

Cash said the Rays realize how much Loney helps them at first because he does so many things that people don’t realize.

“It’s almost underappreciated when some of our infielders throw balls in the dirt, and he picks them out like it’s nothing,” Cash said. “We’re going to have to make do without him for an extended period of time.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-25

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 2-2, 6.62 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 1-3, 3.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nathan Karns continued his strong early-season pitching on Friday against the Orioles. He gave up just one hit in six shutout innings in a no-decision and now has allowed two runs or fewer in his last six starts. “I felt great,” he said. “We went through six in a 1-0 ballgame, we have a great bullpen. They made a call to give it to them. Unfortunately it just didn’t go our way tonight.”

--RF Steven Souza Jr. hadn’t played in five days due to a sprained left wrist, but he did fine when returning to the lineup on Friday. He homered off RHP Miguel Gonzalez in his first at-bat -- in the second inning -- and took over the American League lead in homers for rookies with eight. But he also struck out with the bases loaded and no outs in the ninth of a 1-1 tie. The Orioles escaped that jam and won in the bottom half. “I was maybe trying to do a little too much at times,” Souza said. “A flare is going to work in that situation. Trying to hit a home run right there maybe isn’t the best option.”

--1B Jake Elmore had played first base only three times total in his whole professional career but did just fine. He made seven putouts without an error, and gives manager Kevin Cash something else to think about with 1B James Loney out for up to six weeks thanks to a broken finger.

--LF David DeJesus went 2-for-4 and kept his recent hot streak going. He’s gotten hits in 17 of his last 22 games with a .400 average in that stretch. Tampa Bay has been starved for offense, and DeJesus has really helped them out.

--RHP Steve Geltz gave up the game-winning single to SS J.J. Hardy when he came on in the ninth. But Geltz still has pitched well in tough situations. Seven of his last nine appearances have been scoreless, and he’s only allowed two of 14 inherited runners to score so far this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously, it’s frustrating. Bases loaded, no outs in a tie ballgame. You’ve also got to give credit to the guy on the mound. He’s been very successful here for quite some time. We knew, even in that situation, we had our hands full.” -- Rays manager Kevin Cash, after Orioles reliever Darren O‘Day escaped a bases-loaded, no-outs jam in the ninth Friday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Steven Souza Jr. (sprained left wrist) was injured May 24, and he didn’t play May 25-27. He returned May 29 at Baltimore.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera (strained left groin) was injured May 24, and he didn’t play May 25. He appeared as a sub May 26 and 27. He returned to the starting lineup May 29.

--1B James Loney (broken left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He is out until late June or early July.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on May 24, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Durham on May 26.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He will attempt to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18. He pitched in extended spring training May 23.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Forsythe

2B Nick Franklin

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF Tim Beckham

INF/OF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer