Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Joey Butler is proving to be a welcome addition to the Tampa Bay Rays on the field and in the clubhouse.

The versatile outfielder was promoted from Triple-A Durham when outfielder Desmond Jennings was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 3 because of a bursitis in his left knee. Butler is making the most of the opportunity. He served as the designated hitter Sunday in the series final against the Baltimore Orioles and had a career-high four hits, including two doubles, in the Rays’ 9-5 win.

Butler, 29, is batting .342 with a .548 slugging percentage.

“He’s gotten a lot of big hits,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “You look at some of his at-bats early on, maybe he looks a little overmatched. Then he goes back up and he makes an adjustment. You don’t see many young hitters do that very often. I think he’s done it quite a few times.”

Butler joined the Rays as a minor league free agent in January after playing in the majors with the Texas Rangers in 2013 and the St. Louis Cardinals in 2014. He is optimistic he found a long-term home.

“As far as right now, it’s a good clubhouse to be in,” he said. “A lot of positive guys. Positive energy. I‘m just trying to have fun.”

Butler, who has three home runs and eight RBIs in 23 games for Tampa Bay, is attempting to get some pop in his swing.

“Working in the cage, doing extra work,” Butler said. “Just trying to figure it out and understand the game. I think it’s all coming together.”

Cash likes the way Butler is jelling with the rest of the team.

“His personality is very steady, consistent,” Cash said. “I think he brings a lot of energy. We all enjoy having him. When he produces like he does, it helps. We’re banged up a little bit. To fill some of the voids ... with what we have on the DL, he’s done a tremendous job. He definitely provides some pop.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-25

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Alex Colome, 3-1, 4.55 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 4-3, 3.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Tim Beckham was placed on the 15-day disabled list following Sunday’s game because of a hamstring strain. Tampa Bay will make a corresponding roster move Monday, manager Kevin Cash said. Beckham sustained what he thought were hamstring cramps in the fifth inning of Saturday’s game against the Orioles.

--INF Logan Forsythe got the start at first base in the series finale against Baltimore and played flawless defensively. Forsythe also went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs. Jake Elmore played first base for the opening two games against Baltimore over the weekend, but he struggled defensively in an unfamiliar position. Elmore did have two hits in eight at-bats and is batting .281 on the season.

--LHP Matt Moore, who is battling back from Tommy John surgery performed April 22, 2014, had an effective bullpen session and is on track to begin a rehab assignment next week. “Bullpen went real well,” manager Kevin Cash said. “I think they’re factoring in the scheduling of a Wednesday or Thursday start. It’s either going to be extended (spring training) or (Class A) Port Charlotte, one of those two.”

--INF Nick Franklin got the start at second base for the Rays, who have had to juggle their infield because of injuries. He went 0-for-3 and is batting just .069. “Nick has been here,” manager Kevin Cash said. “He hasn’t had some consistent playing time. He’s made some nice adjustments in the cage. He’s really working hard.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is big. We were coming off a tough spell there. It’s nice to get back on track.” -- Manager Kevin Cash, after a 9-5 decision over the Orioles on Sunday gave Tampa Bay consecutive victories. The Rays won the three-game series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Tim Beckham (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31.

--1B James Loney (broken left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He is out until late June or early July.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on May 24, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Durham on May 26.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He will attempt to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18. He pitched in extended spring training May 23. He threw a bullpen session May 31, and he is on track to pitch either in extended spring training or for Class A Charlotte on June 3 or June 4.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Forsythe

2B Nick Franklin

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer