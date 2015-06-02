Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Rays reliever Kevin Jepsen had been to Angel Stadium hundreds of times over the previous seven seasons, so he figured he had the run of the place.

Jepsen, a key cog in the Angels’ bullpen before being traded for outfielder Matt Joyce this past off-season, is 1-2 with a 2.11 ERA in 23 games for the Rays, who began the night Monday tied with the Yankees for first place in the American League East.

Jepsen was 0-2 with a 2.63 ERA in a career-high 74 games for the Angels last year, but he became expendable because of the development of right-hander Mike Morin. The Angels needed offense, and sent Jepsen to the Rays for outfielder Matt Joyce.

But when Jepsen drove to Angel Stadium Monday afternoon, with a few teammates in tow, he didn’t quite get the reception he was hoping for. Jepsen tried to get into the Angels players parking lot, but was turned away by the lot attendant.

“She was happy to see me and say hi, and then once I asked if we could park there, she quickly said no,” Jepsen said. “They kicked us out.”

Jepsen also couldn’t find his way back from the visitors’ dugout back to the visitors’ clubhouse before the game.

“I got lost and ended up in the dugout suites and the batting cage.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-26

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 5-4, 2.12 ERA) at Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 3-3, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Archer will start Tuesday against the Angels. Archer is coming off one of the best starts of his career, but got a no-decision in a 3-0 loss to RHP Felix Hernandez and the Mariners. Archer gave up no runs and two hits in eight innings, striking out 12 and walking none. He is 3-1 with a 3.63 ERA in four career starts against the Angels.

--RHP Andrew Bellatti rejoined the Rays Monday, being called up from Triple-A Durham. He was 2-0 with a 3.08 ERA for the Bulls in two stints. He also pitched for the Rays earlier this season, going 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in two games in early May. He can give manager Kevin Cash some length out of the bullpen, throwing 3 1/3 innings and 2 2/3 innings in his previous appearances this season. He also made four starts for Durham.

--INF Tim Beckham was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday with a strained right hamstring. He hurt the hamstring running to first base Saturday in Baltimore. He received treatment Sunday but it became clear he wasn’t going to be ready soon. He ranks fourth among A.L. rookies with five homers.

--RHP Alex Colome (3-2) gave up five runs on nine hits and three walks in six innings. And he gave up three of the Angels’ four homers, which made all the difference in the game. “He competed well against a hot lineup with some really good hitters,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “He made a couple mistakes to their big boys and they made him pay. Ultimately, that seemed to be the outcome of the game, the home runs.”

--RHP Ernesto Frieri was designated for assignment after Monday’s game against the Angels. Frieri was 1-0 with a 4.63 ERA in 22 games for the Rays. “Ernie did a nice job for us, (but) we kind of felt better off going forward with somebody that could give us a little more length,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Not to say Ernie can‘t, but he’s been a one-inning pitcher most of his career.” Earlier in the day, the Rays called up RHP Andrew Bellatti, who can pitch multiple innings out of the bullpen.

--OF Mikie Mahtook was called up from Triple-A Durham after Monday’s game, replacing RHP Ernesto Frieri, and will join the Rays Tuesday. Mahtook was hitting .242 with two homers and 19 RBIs in 39 games for the Bulls.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He competed well against a hot lineup with some really good hitters. He made a couple mistakes to their big boys, and they made him pay. Ultimately, that seemed to be the outcome of the game, the home runs.” -- Manager Kevin Cash, of RHP Alex Colome, who gave up five runs in six innings Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18. He pitched in extended spring training May 23. He threw a bullpen session May 31, and will throw about three innings and 50 pitches in a rehab game for Class A Charlotte on June 3. Barring any setbacks, the Rays hope to have Moore back around the Fourth of July.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. There is no timetable for his return.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He started to swing a bat June 1. He is eligible to come off the disabled list June 6, but will not be ready then.

--INF Tim Beckham (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31.

--1B James Loney (broken left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He is out until late June or early July.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on May 24, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Durham on May 26.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He will attempt to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Andrew Bellatti

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Forsythe

2B Nick Franklin

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer