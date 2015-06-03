Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Ryan Franklin was highly touted, a first-round draft pick of the Seattle Mariners in 2009 out of high school. He was in the big leagues by 2013 and played in 102 games for the Mariners that season, projected as their second baseman of the future.

But he was traded at the deadline last year to the Tampa Bay Rays as part of the three-team deal that sent left-hander David Price to the Tigers, and spent most of the 2014 season in the minors.

Late in spring training, Rays manager Kevin Cash named him the Rays starting second baseman, but Franklin strained an oblique muscle soon after and missed the first six weeks of the season.

He got two hits in his first game of the season May 17, then immediately went into a slump, going 0-for-25 before finally snapping the hitless string Monday night with a two-run homer off Angels pitcher Garrett Richards.

Cash is hopeful it will get Franklin going.

“It was nice to see him get a big home run there,” Cash said. “He’s taking aggressive hacks and looking to make an impact and damage the baseball. So hopefully he’s on the right track.”

Franklin said he made a slight mechanical adjustment, focusing on the positioning of his hands. He also said it comes down to getting enough at-bats to work through any issues, but he was not in the starting lineup Tuesday, Logan Forsythe getting the start at second base.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-26

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 3-2, 3.32 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 4-3, 2.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nathan Karns will start Wednesday against the Angels. Karns threw six scoreless innings, allowing one hit, in his last start against Baltimore. Karns, though, got a no-decision when the bullpen blew the lead. He leads all major league rookies in ERA (3.32), strikeouts (53) and opponents’ average (.195). He has never faced the Angels.

--OF Joey Butler is swinging a hot bat of late, with eight hits in his past 16 at-bats over the last four games. He leads all major league rookies with a .333 (27-for-81) average, earning more playing time. He has started each of the Rays’ last eight games.

--RF Steven Souza Jr. leads all American League rookies with 10 home runs, and he is one of seven AL rookies in the past 25 years to hit 10 before the start of June. However, his 71 strikeouts are tied for the second most in the majors and his .118 average (4 for 34) with runners in scoring position is the third lowest in the majors.

--RHP Chris Archer struck out a career-high 15, giving up just one run and six hits while not walking a batter in eight innings Tuesday. Archer subdued the previously hot Los Angeles hitters by mixing his 96 mph fastball primarily with a wicked slider and an occasional changeup, striking out at least one batter in each of his eight innings. Six Angels hitters struck out at least twice, including center fielder Mike Trout, who fanned three times. Archer (6-4) struck out everyone in the Angels’ starting lineup at least once except for 1B Albert Pujols, who drove in the Angels’ only run of the game with a home run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It all stems from fastball command. They take bad swings with the slider because you’re in the zone with the heater so much. And when they’re thinking slider, you can go heater. I just feel like the past 10 days, the command of the fastball has been significantly better than 10, 15 days prior.” -- Rays RHP Chris Archer, who struck out a career-high 15, giving up just one run and six hits while not walking a batter in eight innings Tuesday in a win vs. the Angels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18. He pitched in extended spring training May 23. He threw a bullpen session May 31, and will throw about three innings and 50 pitches in a rehab game for Class A Charlotte on June 3. Barring any setbacks, the Rays hope to have Moore back around July 4.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. There is no timetable for his return.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He started to swing a bat June 1. He is eligible to come off the disabled list June 6, but will not be ready then.

--INF Tim Beckham (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31.

--1B James Loney (broken left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He is out until late June or early July.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on May 24, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Durham on May 26.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He will attempt to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Andrew Bellatti

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Forsythe

2B Nick Franklin

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Mikie Mahtook