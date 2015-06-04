Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Tampa Bay Rays are young this season everywhere, both on the field and in the dugout.

Manager Kevin Cash, 37, is the youngest manager in the majors since Arizona had 34-year-old A.J. Hinch in 2009. Cash was a teammate of Rays rookie outfielder Joey Butler in 2011 when they both played for Triple-A Round Rock, a Texas Rangers affiliate.

On the field, the Rays have used 15 rookies this season, tops in the majors, and they currently have seven on the major league roster.

Their inexperience, however, has not been a hindrance, at least so far. After their 6-5, 10-inning win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, the Rays are in second place in the American League East, one game behind the New York Yankees.

A big part of their success can be attributed to three rookies in particular -- outfielders Steven Souza Jr. and Butler, and pitcher Nathan Karns. All three received votes for the AL Rookie of the Month award for May, won by the Texas Rangers’ Delino DeShields Jr.

Souza leads all AL rookies with 11 homers and is second with 25 RBIs. Butler leads all AL rookies in batting average (.337) and slugging percentage (.547). Karns, despite allowing four runs in five innings Wednesday against the Angels, leads AL rookies with a 3.63 ERA and .202 opponents’ batting average.

“I think we’re flying under the radar, and we like it,” Souza said. “We’re going to keep playing our game. I don’t know when the point is where teams take us serious, but we’re going to go about our business the same way since day one, and we’re having a blast.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-26

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 3-2, 5.53 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 2-2, 3.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez will start Thursday against the Mariners, his former team. It will be his first game back in Seattle since he was traded to Tampa Bay for LHP Mike Montgomery at the end of spring training. In three seasons as a Mariner, Ramirez went 7-12 with a 4.62 ERA in 47 games (35 starts). Ramirez threw seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits, in his last start against Baltimore.

--2B Logan Forsythe, who went 1-for-4 with a walk Wednesday, has reached base in 22 of his past 23 games. He leads the team in doubles (13) and extra-base hits. He has hit everywhere in the Rays lineup except ninth, and lately he is hitting in the cleanup spot behind 3B Evan Longoria. Three of his six homers came when hitting fourth.

--RHP Nathan Karns gave up four runs on five hits and three walks in five innings, getting a no-decision in the Rays’ 6-5, 10-inning win over the Angels. Karns had not allowed more than two runs in game in his previous six starts, but he was hurt by the home run against the Angels. Three of the four Angels’ runs came on homers -- CF Mike Trout hit a solo shot, and 2B Johnny Giavotella hit a two-run homer.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) threw 2 1/3 innings for Class A Charlotte on Wednesday in his first rehab appearance. He allowed two runs, both unearned, on two hits and two walks. The Rays hope Moore can return sometime in early July.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve been chasing a lot this whole season, that’s been my biggest problem. So I‘m trying to be more selective and don’t miss pitches over the plate that I should hit. Looking for my pitch, and right there I got it and didn’t miss.” -- RF Kevin Kiermaier, whose 10th-inning homer gave the Rays a 6-5 win over the Angels on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18. He pitched in extended spring training May 23, and he threw a bullpen session May 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 3. Barring any setbacks, the Rays hope to have Moore back around July 4.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. There is no timetable for his return.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He started to swing a bat June 1. He is eligible to come off the disabled list June 6, but will not be ready then.

--INF Tim Beckham (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31.

--1B James Loney (broken left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He is out until late June or early July.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on May 24, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Durham on May 26.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He will attempt to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Andrew Bellatti

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Forsythe

2B Nick Franklin

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Mikie Mahtook