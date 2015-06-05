Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Erasmo Ramirez had plenty of reasons to want to show the Seattle Mariners something on Thursday night.

He did just that, earning the win against the team that traded him three months ago.

Ramirez seemed to tire in the fifth and called it a night after 5 1/3 innings, but he was good enough to keep the Seattle bats at bay in a 2-1 win. Ramirez (4-3) allowed one earned run off seven hits while striking out five in his first trip back to Seattle.

“Anytime you go against a former team, you get locked in,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “It’s good for him.”

Ramirez was all smiles afterward, but he refused to gloat in his win.

“It was kind of weird,” he said of beating the team that signed his paychecks for seven seasons. “It’s the first time in my life (pitching against a former team). They know me, I know them, and they’re the kind of team that can hit everybody. I just tried to make sure the ball was where the catcher was calling it and let the guys play defense.”

There was plenty of that. Second baseman Logan Forsythe made an inning-saving play in the seventh, Ramirez turned in a nifty pick-off throw to catch Seattle baserunner Robinson Cano leaning off first base in the fifth, and centerfielder Mikie Mahtook made a sliding catch of a Nelson Cruz bloop to steal a hit in the third.

It all resulted in another win for Ramirez, who has made the Rays look pretty good for dealing for him at the end of spring training. Tampa Bay dealt lefty Mike Montgomery to Seattle on March 31, and that worked out for the Mariners in his only start since being called up from Triple-A.

The trade is looking good for both sides lately. And Ramirez was happy to be in the visiting clubhouse celebrating a win.

“It’s not like I feel better” that it was the Mariners, Ramirez said. “I just feel good we won and stayed a half-game in it, a half-game behind the Yankees (in the AL East standings).”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-26

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 4-5, 2.61 ERA) at Mariners (LHP J.A. Happ, 3-1, 3.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez fared pretty well against his former team Thursday, although he seemed to run out of gas in the fifth inning. Ramirez, who spent seven years in the Seattle organization and went to spring training with the Mariners this year, earned the win after allowing just one earned run off seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

--2B Nick Franklin was back at Safeco Field as a visiting player after spending parts of his first two seasons with the Mariners, but he didn’t get into Thursday’s game.

--DH Joey Butler continues to be a feel-good story. The longtime minor-leaguer added two more hits in Thursday’s 2-1 win over Seattle. Butler was 2-for-3 and now has a six-game hitting streak and a .348 batting average.

--RF Steven Souza Jr., who grew up 20 miles north of Seattle, made a memorable return while driving in the first run of a 2-1 win over the Mariners at Safeco Field on Thursday. Souza went 1-for-3 in the win.

--RHP Brad Boxberger got the night off after blowing a save Wednesday. He watched as RHP Kevin Jepsen came on and earned the save with a scoreless ninth in a 2-1 win over Seattle.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi is scheduled to pitch against the Mariners for the second time in 11 days on Friday, when the Rays play at Seattle. Odorizzi allowed just five hits and one earned run over seven innings but was charged with the loss in a 4-1 defeat the last time he went against Seattle. Odorizzi had a solid May, going 2-3 with a 2.79 ERA and having allowed two runs or fewer in four of his six starts last month.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was kind of weird. It’s the first time in my life (pitching against a former team). They know me, I know them, and they’re the kind of team that can hit everybody. I just tried to make sure the ball was where the catcher was calling it and let the guys play defense.” -- Rays RHP Erasmo Ramirez, after beating the Mariners on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18. He pitched in extended spring training May 23, and he threw a bullpen session May 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 3. Barring any setbacks, the Rays hope to have Moore back around July 4.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. There is no timetable for his return.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He started to swing a bat June 1. He is eligible to come off the disabled list June 6, but will not be ready then.

--INF Tim Beckham (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31.

--1B James Loney (broken left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He is out until late June or early July.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on May 24, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Durham on May 26.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He will attempt to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Andrew Bellatti

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Forsythe

2B Nick Franklin

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Mikie Mahtook