Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The Rays’ Friday night game looked like another rather routinely solid outing from starter Jake Odorizzi before possible disaster struck in the fifth inning.

After allowing a leadoff single and a one-out walk, Odorizzi threw one pitch to Mariners first baseman Logan Morrison and immediately winced in pain. He grabbed his left hip and twisted his upper body as a team trainer rushed out of the dugout to check on him. Odorizzi campaigned to throw a practice pitch in an effort to loosen up his left oblique, but manager Kevin Cash cautioned against it and took him out of the game.

“He’s too valuable for us,” Cash explained later. “If we can prevent anything worse from happening, that’s what we’re going to do.”

The initial diagnosis was a strained left oblique muscle, but the truth is that the Rays don’t really know what is ailing Odorizzi. The plan was to let him sleep on it Friday night, then the injury will be re-evaluated Saturday, depending on how he feels.

“Nobody knows. I don’t know,” he said Friday night, when the injury didn’t appear to be giving him any significant pain. “I could come in (Saturday) and feel not as good as I feel now, or I could feel a lot better. We’ll just see what happens.”

Losing Odorizzi for even one start would be a pretty crippling blow to the Tampa Bay rotation. The Rays are already without Matt Moore, Alex Cobb and Drew Smyly, and they can’t really afford another injury to a starting pitcher.

For now, the Rays are hoping that the latest scare is just that.

“We’ll find out more tomorrow,” Odorizzi said late Friday night.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-26

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Rays (RHP Alex Colome, 3-2, 5.05 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 8-2, 2.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Odorizzi came out of Friday’s game at Seattle with a strained left oblique muscle. Odorizzi threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings before wincing on his 75th pitch. He was removed from the game and diagnosed with a strained left oblique muscle. The injury will be re-evaluated on Saturday, although manager Kevin Cash said there might not be any update until Sunday.

--OF Desmond Jennings, who spent almost the entire month of May on the disabled list because of a sore knee, is scheduled to go to Colorado to get a second opinion on the injury. Jennings was diagnosed with left knee bursitis, but manager Kevin Cash told reporters this week that the injury is expected to be more serious than that.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery) came out of his first rehab start with a clean bill of health and could be in line to make another one, The Tacoma News Tribune reported. Moore has been out since April 2014 but could be on his way back to the rotation.

--2B Logan Forsythe, who made a key defensive play in Thursday’s 2-1 win over Seattle, let his bat do the talking Friday. His leadoff homer in the ninth was the only run scored in the 1-0 win.

--3B Evan Longoria had hits in each of his first two at-bats Friday and went 2 for 3 in the win over Seattle.

--DH Joey Butler extended his hitting streak to seven games while going 1-for-3 Friday night in Seattle. Butler is hitting .475 (13-for-27) during the streak.

--RHP Kevin Jepsen earned a save for the second night in a row Friday, but he’s not taking Brad Boxberger’s job. The Rays’ usual closer threw 32 pitches Wednesday, a game in which he suffered his first blown save of the season, and he wasn’t available to pitch Thursday or Friday.

--RHP Andrew Bellatti was getting all sorts of praise from manager Kevin Cash after throwing three shutout innings and earning the win in Friday night’s 1-0 victory over Seattle. Then Cash optioned him to Triple-A. The move was made to add a fresh arm to the Tampa Bay bullpen. “I don’t want to take away from what Bellatti did tonight,” Cash said. “He helped us win that ball game.”

--LHP Enny Romero will be called up from Triple-A to add a fresh arm to the Tampa Bay bullpen. RHP Andrew Bellatti was optioned to make room for Romero.

--RHP Alex Colome has yet to throw a pitch in the seventh inning of any of his seven starts this season. Efficiency has been a problem for Colome, whose only two six-inning outings resulted in combined totals of 20 hits and 13 earned runs. He is scheduled to make his eighth start of the season Saturday night in Seattle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was just lucky to get the barrel to it and help us out a little bit.” -- Rays 2B Logan Forsythe, after hitting the game-winning homer Friday against Seattle.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (strained left oblique) came out in the fifth inning June 5 and will be further evaluated June 6.

--LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw a bullpen session April 21. He threw to hitters for the first time May 3. He threw a bullpen session May 15 and a simulated game in extended spring training May 18. He pitched in extended spring training May 23, and he threw a bullpen session May 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 3. Barring any setbacks, the Rays hope to have Moore back around July 4.

--OF Desmond Jennings (bursitis in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He took some swings in extended spring training in Florida on June 1 but still felt irritation in the knee. There is no timetable for his return.

--DH John Jaso (left wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He started to swing a bat June 1. He is eligible to come off the disabled list June 6, but will not be ready then.

--INF Tim Beckham (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31.

--1B James Loney (broken left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He is out until late June or early July.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on May 24, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Durham on May 26.

--RHP Kirby Yates (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 4.

--LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 13. He will attempt to rehab the shoulder without surgery, aiming for a late-July return.

--RHP Alex Cobb (partially torn ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 9. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 14.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had season-ending surgery April 23.

--RHP Burch Smith (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Nate Karns

RHP Alex Colome

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Boxberger (closer)

RHP Kevin Jepsen

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP Xavier Cedeno

RHP Andrew Bellatti

CATCHERS:

Rene Rivera

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Forsythe

2B Nick Franklin

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Jake Elmore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Butler

CF Kevin Kiermaier

RF Steven Souza Jr.

OF David DeJesus

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Mikie Mahtook